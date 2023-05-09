The Salvation Army’s Annual ‘Fly the Flag’ Program Continues to Foster Community Spirit Around Memorial Day
Members of The Salvation Army Milford Corps installing over 500 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon May 22-26
It is a privilege to support this program because it celebrates our Nation and those who served and fought to protect our way of life.”MILFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American flags continue to be a sign of hope and freedom for people across the country. The Salvation Army Milford Corps’ Annual ‘Fly the Flag’ program has been helping the communities of Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon foster community spirit and display their American pride for the past decade. This year, the Milford Corps will deliver and install over 500 American Flags to residents and businesses in these communities as part of the program. From May 22-26, flags will be re-installed in Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon ahead of Memorial Day and will remain up until after the Fourth of July.
Each year, the Fly the Flag initiative helps to raise critical funds for Salvation Army programs, including the food pantry and holiday assistance, which are needed now more than ever as demand for these services continues to grow. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in requests for rental, utility, and food assistance statewide, partially as a result of high inflation and recent reductions to SNAP benefits.
“It is a privilege to support this program because it celebrates our Nation and those who served and fought to protect our way of life,” said Milford resident Stuart Downes, a longtime Salvation Army Fly the Flag volunteer and Corps Sergeant Major. “Some families remember those who lost their lives. Some veterans are permanently impacted by their war experience. Some remember how The Salvation Army helped them or loved ones in times of war. To those heroes, the flags say ‘We remember – we thank you for your service.’”
The Fly the Flag program is more than just a fundraiser for The Salvation Army, it is a true labor of love for volunteers and staff from The Salvation Army’s Milford Corps. In addition to delivering and installing the flags at locations throughout town, the Corps is responsible for storing and caring for 550 flags when they are not in use. Throughout the year, the flags are put up and taken down several times, before and after: Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day – September 11, Veterans Day, and Election Day.
“The Salvation Army’s services are being utilized by people in our community who have never needed to turn to us before,” said Captain Kevin Polito, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of Milford. “We are so grateful for the support that local businesses and individuals give this program and The Salvation Army, and their desire to proudly Fly the Flag. Together we are committed to doing everything we can to support vulnerable families in need. It is the support for programs like this from our friends and residents that help make our work possible.”
The Salvation Army’s 2023 Fly the Flag fundraising campaign continues to have even greater meaning for the community as more neighbors have turned to the non-profit for help as they struggle with temporary or long-term financial hardships. Additionally, The Salvation Army is proud of its longstanding commitment to supporting and serving Veterans and is currently providing support to many local individuals and families including immigrants. The goal is to place more than 500 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon this year, with a goal of raising more than $25,000 for The Salvation Army. To help support the program, the public is encouraged to purchase a flag at (give.salvationarmyma.org/flytheflag).
“Flags are symbols of hope and resilience,” Polito said. “They celebrate our patriotic spirit in hopeful and challenging times.”
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.
