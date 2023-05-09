LKQ Senior Vice President of Human Resources Honored with MOVES Magazine Diversity Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation is proud to announce that Genevieve L. Dombrowski, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, was recently honored at MOVES Magazine Annual Diversity Awards Event. Ms. Dombrowski was recognized for her outstanding work in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) space, which has positively impacted LKQ employees and the broader community. Ms. Dombrowski was joined by other distinguished speakers and honorees, including Marcia Gay Harden, Stephanie Vies, Sandye Taylor, and Tish Mendoza, among others. The awards event was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at The James Hotel Nomad in New York City.



MOVES Magazine Diversity Awards Event is a celebration of women leaders who use their energy, experience, and expertise to mentor today's millennials into tomorrow's executives. The event featured a panel discussion and Q&A session with DEI experts, followed by a red-carpet reception and awards ceremony.

"We are extremely proud of Genevieve's recognition with MOVES Magazine Diversity Award," said Nick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of LKQ Corporation. "Her leadership and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion have been instrumental in fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture at LKQ. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

For more information about LKQ Corporation, please visit www.lkqcorp.com. For press inquiries, please contact Joseph P. Boutross at jpboutross@lkqcorp.com.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

About MOVES Magazine

MOVES Magazine advocates for women’s rights, social fairness and equal opportunity to its readers. The annual Diversity Awards Event is a celebration of women leaders and the energy, experience, and expertise they use in mentoring today's millennials into tomorrow's executives.







