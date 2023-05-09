The Bicycle Trip Market Size Is Expected To Reach $2.02 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the bicycle trip market identifies the rising popularity of adventure tourism, which involves exploring new cultures and engaging in adventurous sports, as a major factor driving the growth of the bicycle trip market.



The global bicycle trip market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of more than 15%, and is projected to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 14%. In 2022, Europe was the largest region in the global market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Bicycle Trip Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bicycle-trip-global-market-report

Leading companies in the bicycle trip market, such as SpiceRoads Cycling, Epic Road Rides, and Explore Worldwide Ltd., are introducing innovative products to maintain their market position.

For example, Brompton, a UK-based manufacturer of foldable bikes, launched its lightest-ever lineup of foldable bikes in February 2022, including the T-line, which features a 16.4-pound titanium bike, the P-line, a superlight steel foldable bike, the C-line, an electric bike line, and the A-line, an entry-level foldable bike line.

Other major bicycle trip companies are SpiceRoads Cycling, Epic Road Rides, Explore Worldwide Ltd., Intrepid Group Pty Limited, Bicycle Adventures, Exodus Travels Limited, G Adventures, Backroads, DuVine Cycling + Adventures Co., Endurance Sportswire Inc., Ace Adventure, Arizona Outback Adventure, Arbutus Routes, Colombia Bike Tours, CycleGreece and ROW Adventures.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Bicycle Trip Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9164&type=smp

The global bicycle trip market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Multi-Day Bicycle Trips, Overnight Bike Trips, Long-Distance Bicycle Trips

2) By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-50 Years, Above 50 Years

3) By Application: Solo, Group

The bicycle trip industry is being propelled forward by the increasing popularity of adventure tourism and the market is expected to continue to expand in the coming years. The bicycle trip market report provides an overview of the current state and the future scenario of the market, highlighting key trends and major players.

Bicycle Trip Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the bicycle trip market size, market segments, market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model