Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide Investigation

East Dublin, GA (May 9, 2023) – Tahvien Dewberry, age 26, of East Dublin, has been arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, in connection to the death of Ericia Avyana Smith, age 22, of Warner Robins.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9:13 a.m., the GBI was requested by East Dublin Police Department to investigate Smith’s death. She was found stabbed to death at 805 Soperton Avenue, Lot 1, East Dublin, Laurens County, GA, by the East Dublin Police Department and Laurens County Sheriff’s Officers when they were dispatched to the address.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.