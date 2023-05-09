ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Highlights Plan to Update the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for the First Time in 17 Years in New Cumberland

“We’re not invisible, we won’t be treated as such, and [Governor Shapiro] recognizes this, and he is going to make sure that we are not forgotten, overlooked, or pushed to the corner”

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro visited the West Shore Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program that will update the program for the first time in 17 years, provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania seniors, renters, and homeowners, and help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes as they face inflation and rising costs.

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program – including an estimated 5,000 in Cumberland and Dauphin counties – and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

Read what Pennsylvanians are saying about Governor Shapiro’s proposal.

West Shore Senior Center member Diane Salerno : “I was shocked to learn that the cost-of-living increase for this program has not been made for seniors for nearly two decades. We’ve all seen how costs have gone up over those nearly two decades, and I was shocked to see that for renters it was 35 years . We’re not invisible, we won’t be treated as such, and this man recognizes this, and he is going to make sure that we are not forgotten, overlooked, or pushed to the corner.”

Alicia Titus, Senior Vice President of Messiah Lifeways : "As we all know, Pennsylvania is home to a rapidly aging population, and Governor Shapiro recognizes the importance of ensuring that older adults have the choice to stay in their homes. His Administration is taking steps to address this issue by investing in programs and policies that promote affordable housing for older Pennsylvanians, including the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. We are thankful that the Governor is here with us today to discuss this important topic."

"Among those on hand was New Cumberland renter Sally Bishop , 76. She said increasing the program's income eligibility limit to $45,000 – currently set at $15,000 for renters and $35,000 for homeowners – would finally qualify her for the program. 'I make hundred bucks too much,' Bishop said. Getting a rebate to help put a little extra money aside from rent savings would come in handy if her car stops running. 'Let's put it this way. I have a 2003 VW Passat that I bought used,' Bishop said. 'If it breaks down, I can't afford to get it fixed.'"

"[Bishop's] 76-year-old neighbor Sally Biller is one of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who currently receives a rebate through this program. She said she narrowly qualified for a rebate this year. The extra money gives her a little wiggle room to ensure she can cover her grocery bill and her medical expenses, Biller said. 'This has been a bad year for medical bills,' she said. 'I had to postpone a visit to my sister and brother-in-law in Florida because I couldn't afford it. At our age, medical bills add up real fast,' Bishop added. With this year's boost in her Social Security benefits, Biller said she will no longer qualify for a rebate."

