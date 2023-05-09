Submit Release
Co-Teaching Community of Practice Last Chance to Register- Starts May 10th 3:30 pm

Learn and develop an enhanced understanding of what it means to co-teach, plan, and assess with your colleagues. Join as a solo practitioner or with team members. By joining this Community of Practice; facilitated and supported by MAIER‘s Research Associate, Dr. Anica Miller Rushing, and 2Teach’s talented Dr. Melissa Jenkins, you will increase your ability to use these practical, innovative, and research-based strategies to improve Universally Designed Instruction in today’s inclusive classrooms and organizations. Meetings start May 10th, get more info and register HERE. Don’t miss out!

Contact hours are available. For more information please reach out to Anica Miller Rushing anica.miller.rushing@maine.edu.

 

