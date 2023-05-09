Little Feet Pediatric Therapy Releases Comprehensive Report on Gross Motor Skills Development in Children
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Feet Pediatric Therapy, a leading provider of pediatric occupational therapy and pediatric physical therapy, has just released a comprehensive report on gross motor skills in childhood development. This report aims to help parents and caregivers understand the importance of gross motor skills, what they are, and how they develop in children.
Gross motor skills refer to the ability to use large muscle groups to perform movements like running, jumping, and climbing. These skills are essential for children's physical development and play a critical role in their overall growth and well being. However, many parents and caregivers may not fully understand how these skills develop and what they can do to support their child's growth. As well, they may not understand how to recognize the signs of a gross motor skills delay, and how this can impact a child's development physically, mentally, and socially.
The report from Little Feet Pediatric Therapy covers all the essential information on gross motor skills development, including the milestones that children typically reach at different ages. It also provides guidance on how to recognize potential issues or delays in gross motor skills development, along with strategies for addressing these issues.
"We know that parents and caregivers want the best for their children, and that's why we decided to release this report," said Shawn Leis, physical therapist and owner of Little Feet Pediatric Therapy. "We want to help families understand how gross motor skills develop and how they can support their child's growth and development."
The report is designed to be easy to understand and informative, even for those without a background in pediatric therapy. It includes helpful tips and suggestions for parents and caregivers on how to encourage gross motor skills development through play, exercise, and other activities.
"Research has shown that children who develop strong gross motor skills tend to have better overall physical health, social skills, and academic performance," says Leis. "We hope our report will help parents and caregivers to feel more confident in supporting their child's development and give them the tools they need to help their children thrive."
Little Feet Pediatric Therapy provides a range of services to support children's growth and development, including physical therapy and occupational therapy. Their team of experienced therapists works with children of all ages and abilities, from infants to adolescents.
The report is now available for free download on Little Feet Pediatric Therapy's website. For more information about Little Feet Pediatric Therapy's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact them directly.
Shawn Leis
Gross motor skills refer to the ability to use large muscle groups to perform movements like running, jumping, and climbing. These skills are essential for children's physical development and play a critical role in their overall growth and well being. However, many parents and caregivers may not fully understand how these skills develop and what they can do to support their child's growth. As well, they may not understand how to recognize the signs of a gross motor skills delay, and how this can impact a child's development physically, mentally, and socially.
The report from Little Feet Pediatric Therapy covers all the essential information on gross motor skills development, including the milestones that children typically reach at different ages. It also provides guidance on how to recognize potential issues or delays in gross motor skills development, along with strategies for addressing these issues.
"We know that parents and caregivers want the best for their children, and that's why we decided to release this report," said Shawn Leis, physical therapist and owner of Little Feet Pediatric Therapy. "We want to help families understand how gross motor skills develop and how they can support their child's growth and development."
The report is designed to be easy to understand and informative, even for those without a background in pediatric therapy. It includes helpful tips and suggestions for parents and caregivers on how to encourage gross motor skills development through play, exercise, and other activities.
"Research has shown that children who develop strong gross motor skills tend to have better overall physical health, social skills, and academic performance," says Leis. "We hope our report will help parents and caregivers to feel more confident in supporting their child's development and give them the tools they need to help their children thrive."
Little Feet Pediatric Therapy provides a range of services to support children's growth and development, including physical therapy and occupational therapy. Their team of experienced therapists works with children of all ages and abilities, from infants to adolescents.
The report is now available for free download on Little Feet Pediatric Therapy's website. For more information about Little Feet Pediatric Therapy's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact them directly.
Shawn Leis
Little Feet Pediatric Therapy
+1 (301) 857-9599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram