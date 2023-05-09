Virginia AG Miyares Endorses James Thomas for House of Delegates

James Thomas, Candidate for Virginia 10th House of Delegates District

Thomas will work closely with Governor Youngkin, LG Sears, AG Miyares, Speaker Gilbert and others to move Virginia Forward

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares, announced today the endorsement of James Thomas to become the next Member of the House of Delegates from the 10th District, a key to holding the Republican majority in the Virginia House.

“I am proud to endorse James Thomas for Delegate,” stated the Attorney General, “After 9/11, James left the comfort of college and became a U.S. Marine, deploying overseas to fight terrorism and keep our country safe.”

“Today, James is the strategic problem solver we need in Richmond to bring meaningful solutions to the many challenges facing our Commonwealth. I am confident that on Day One, James will go to work to drive down the cost of living; create a dynamic and diverse economy; restore excellence in education; and partner with my office to keep our communities safe,” added Miyares.

“The sharp increase in crime, the learning loss in our schools—particularly in our underserved communities; the extreme increase in the cost of living coupled with the reduction of affordable housing; and making sure access to affordable and quality health care—especially mental health services are key concerns for voters in Northern Virginia,” stated James Thomas. “I look forward to working with Governor Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, Attorney General Miyares, Speaker Todd Gilbert and fellow members of the House of Delegates in bringing commonsense solutions to these important issues.”

After returning from Iraq, Thomas went on to work in a number of government positions focused on national security policy including working alongside Defense Secretary Jim Mattis—notably, restoring much needed resources to our men and women in uniform, and defeating the ISIS caliphate. He retired from the Pentagon as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and returned to work in the private sector.

The newly redistricted 10th House of Delegates seat includes the communities of Centreville, Clifton, Fairfax Station, and Kings Park West.

“I am running for the House of Delegates to serve everyone in our community, to move the Commonwealth forward and to ensure that Virginia is the best place to work, and raise a family,” added Thomas.

This past March, James Thomas received the unanimous Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Dan Helmer in this November's election.

