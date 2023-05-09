Burgum appoints Bismarck CPA Susan Sisk to lead state Office of Management and Budget

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed certified public accountant (CPA) Susan Sisk of Bismarck to serve as director of the state Office of Management and Budget (OMB), effective June 12, citing her extensive background in finance and leadership experience with large organizations in both the private and public sectors.

Sisk most recently served as vice president and director of finance for the Bismarck-based engineering firm KLJ from 2015 to 2021. Prior to that, she served as chief financial officer and controller for CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck for eight years and as director of finance for the North Dakota Supreme Court from 2001 to 2007. She also served as a tax accountant for a Bismarck accounting firm for nearly six years and as supervisor of fiscal management for the state Retirement & Investment Office from 1990 to 1995.

“Susan Sisk brings a wealth of experience in overseeing the budgets of large organizations and strategically leading teams to achieve sound fiscal management,” Burgum said. “With over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting, including several executive roles, her skills will serve the citizens of North Dakota well as we continue working to create a more efficient and effective state government to empower people, improve lives and inspire success. We are also deeply grateful for the dedicated service of outgoing OMB Director Joe Morrissette, whose three decades of service to the state has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike.”

Sisk earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Minot State University and a master of business administration degree from Troy University in Montgomery, Alabama. She is a past president of the North Dakota Healthcare Financial Management Association and member of the North Dakota Society of CPAs. Sisk also was previously appointed to serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission and Judicial Nominating Committee and chaired the Revenue Advisory Group and Revenue Cycle Committee.

“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to work with Gov. Burgum and Team ND in providing innovative leadership and support to state government,” Sisk said. “I look forward to working with the excellent OMB team to build upon their recent progress in enhancing efficiency and transparency, offering shared services, process improvement and automation to reduce costs for state agencies, and providing uniformity of policies and training.”

The Office of Management and Budget is comprised of five divisions: Central Services, Facility Management, Fiscal Management, Human Resources Management Services, and Risk Management.