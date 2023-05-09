ProcessMaker Platform Launches Spring '23 Product Release with Revolutionary AI Capabilities and Enhanced Functionality

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leading provider of low-code business process automation software, announces the release of its Spring 2023 Platform. This release features significant enhancements, including ProcessMaker Artificial Intelligence (AI), a decision engine, process templates, dependent select lists, modeler usability improvements, dynamic menu enhancements, autosave, and more.

The decision engine implements intelligent decision tables as an independent asset to automate complex business rules without coding. Decision tables will significantly reduce the time needed to create or update decisions automated within a process. ProcessMaker AI introduces new global search functionality that allows users to search their requests, tasks, and processes with natural language. Incorporating artificial intelligence optimizes workflows and empowers users to make informed decisions quickly.

"Our teams have done an outstanding job on this major product release with significant enhancements leveraging artificial intelligence and improvements to the user experience," said CEO Jeff Lortz. "This release demonstrates the remarkable increase in speed and quality of innovation the team has achieved. I'm proud of the team and even more excited about what’s yet to come this year."

Predefined process templates will provide a "create from template" feature for faster and easier workflow automation, which allows users to select from a list of available templates to use as a base when creating a new process. This feature is designed to expedite the development of new processes by allowing users to curate their list of developed processes as a starting point. Process designers can also save their processes as templates to share across their organization. At the same time, autosave saves process models, screens, and scripts in a draft state, eliminating the need to save work manually.

Dependent select lists support no-code collections as a data source. They will allow for filtering based on other fields on the screen, providing no-code-dependent dropdowns for screen designers. The modeler usability improvements include extended keyboard shortcuts and enhanced copy-and-paste functionality. Dynamic menu enhancements provide better white-labeling controls to OEM partners and solutions designers, allowing them to customize the structural elements of ProcessMaker's base user interface.

"Our commitment to putting customers first and driving innovation is apparent in the Spring 2023 Platform release. The Spring ‘23 release of the ProcessMaker Platform introduces a range of significant enhancements and cutting-edge AI capabilities that enable businesses to streamline workflows, speed up development, and cut inefficiencies rapidly. We're thrilled to offer our customers the tools they need to stay ahead of the competition and meet their business goals," said Alex George, CTO at ProcessMaker.

The Spring 2023 ProcessMaker Platform release will significantly improve the user's process design experience, accelerating the time it takes to design and deploy processes and providing faster time to value. Join ProcessMaker’s webinar on May 10th at 2 pm EST to learn more about the Spring ‘23 release of the ProcessMaker Platform.

