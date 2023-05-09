Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit secured a conviction against Floyd Eugene Dixon, owner of Ambu-Care Transportation, on the charges of first-degree felony theft and health care fraud. A Harris County District Court sentenced Dixon to serve eight years in state prison for his crimes. In November of last year, Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit also convicted Belinda Harden, sentencing her to eight years in prison for her role in the fraudulent operation.

“I commend the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our investigators and prosecutors in bringing this case to a successful resolution,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office remains steadfast in our pursuit of justice, aggressively combating health care fraud and ensuring that those who engage in these deceptive practices are held accountable.”

Dixon, along with his co-conspirator, Belinda Harden, orchestrated a scheme to arrange emergency transportation through Ambu-Care to MD Anderson and other medical facilities. However, evidence proved that those services were never provided. Some of the alleged recipients received kickbacks in exchange for their cooperation, while others were entirely unaware that services had been billed in their name. Fraudulent billings resulted in a loss of over $3.5 million to government health care programs and private insurers.

The case was investigated by Investigator Susanne Nink, Investigative Auditor Annette Spencer-Benton, and Captain Stacey Overbay of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant Attorney General Joni Vollman prosecuted the case in cooperation with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.