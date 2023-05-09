Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size More Than Doubles to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America held the highest share in the global minimal residual disease testing market due to the increasing incidence of cancer, the adoption of next-generation and polymerase chain reaction techniques, the adoption of innovative technology, and the availability of research infrastructure for proteomics, genomics, and oncology. The increasing prevalence of hematological cancers in the United States has resulted in a higher risk of residual cancerous cells, which is expected to drive demand for minimal residual disease market. The American Cancer Society has reported that 34,470 new cases of multiple myeloma and 6,660 new cases of acute lymphocytic leukemia are expected in the United States in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global minimal residual disease testing market is flourishing because of high adoption of precision medicine approaches, growing trend towards early cancer diagnosis and detection, and increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, leading to surging demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global minimal residual disease testing market size at USD 1.54 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global minimal residual disease testing market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% reaching a value of USD 3.96 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for global minimal residual disease testing market include growing cancer patient population, awareness among consumers of the importance of therapy, as well as increased investments in research, and high disposable income in developing nations. A primary growth driver of the market growth is the escalating prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is currently the second most common cause of death worldwide. In 2020, there were 19.3 million reported cases of cancer and 9.96 million deaths related to the disease. The International Agency for Research on Cancer predicts that the number of cancer cases will rise to 21.9 million by 2025 and 24.6 million by 2030. As a result, governments are expected to establish new cancer screening programs to address this surge in cases. Also, the market is expected to experience growth due to increased investments in MRD (minimal residual disease) testing programs. MRD diagnostic and monitoring research is expanding, which is creating demand for these services. However, limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals to perform and interpret MRD tests and concerns over the accuracy and reliability of MRD tests are anticipated to restrain the overall market growth.





Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market – Overview

Global minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market refers to the market for diagnostic tests used to detect the presence of cancer cells in patients who have undergone treatment. MRD testing is a highly sensitive and specific technique that is capable of detecting small amounts of cancer cells that may remain in a patient's body after treatment. The MRD testing market includes products and services such as assays, flow cytometers, and other testing equipment, as well as related services like sample preparation and analysis. The market caters to healthcare providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies who use MRD testing for disease monitoring, treatment selection, and clinical trial endpoints.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/minimal-residual-disease-testing-market/report-sample

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the global minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market. With the focus on the virus and the strain on healthcare systems, the demand for MRD testing was affected. The restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, such as social distancing and lockdown measures, have also resulted in delays or cancellations of elective procedures, including MRD testing. Also, the disruption in the supply chain and manufacturing processes has led to a shortage of necessary components and instruments required for testing. The uncertain economic conditions and reduced funding for research and development may further impede the growth of the MRD testing market in the near future.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-minimal-residual-disease-testing-market-size-more-than-doubles-to-reach-usd-4-billion-by-2029

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market – By Test Type

Based on test type, the global minimal residual disease testing market is divided into DNA-Based Test, RNA-Based Test, and Immunological Test segments. The DNA-based tests segment held the highest share of the MRD testing market due to their high sensitivity and specificity in detecting cancer cells. However, the RNA-based tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global minimal residual disease testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agilent Technologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics LLC, Luminex Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market . Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In June 2021 - Sysmex Corporation launched a new MRD testing solution, Sysmex Inostics OncoBEAM Plus Digital PCR Kit. The solution is designed to detect and monitor low levels of MRD in patients with solid tumors.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Test Type, Technology, Application, End Use, Region Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agilent Technologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics LLC, Luminex Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

By Test Type

DNA-based Test

RNA-based Test

Immunological Test

By Technology

NGS

PCR

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization

By Application

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662