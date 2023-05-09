Sustainable Labels Market Size Expands to Cross USD 24-Billion Mark With the CAGR of 6.25% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America is expected to dominate the global sustainable labels market, as consumers in the region are increasingly aware of the impact of their purchasing decisions and demand eco-friendly products. Companies in various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and fashion, are adopting sustainable labels to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. The region has a well-developed regulatory framework that supports sustainability initiatives and requires companies to disclose the environmental impact of their products. This has led to an increase in the adoption of sustainable labels in North America.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global sustainable labels market size at USD 15.82 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global sustainable labels market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.25% reaching a value of USD 24.01 billion by 2029. Major growth factors of global sustainable labels market include growing awareness of environmental issues, high demand for packaged food products, and rising advancements in printing technology. Consumers are increasingly valuing sustainability when making purchasing decisions, and are favoring products that feature sustainable labels. As a result, various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics, are increasingly utilizing eco-friendly labels. As a result, the global sustainable labels market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. However, higher costs associated with sustainable label production compared to traditional labels and complex and diverse regulatory landscape for sustainable labeling across regions are anticipated to hinder the growth of overall market during the forecast period.





Global Sustainable Labels Market – Overview

The global sustainable labels market refers to the market for eco-friendly labels that have minimal environmental impact throughout their lifecycle. Sustainable labels are made from environmentally friendly materials and are designed to promote sustainability by reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and promoting recycling. The market includes labels used in various industries such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and retail, among others. The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving the growth of the global sustainable labels market, with companies focusing on product innovation and expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sustainable Labels Market

COVID-19 had a dual impact on the global sustainable labels market. While the pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain and led to a decline in demand for some products, it also highlighted the importance of sustainable products and packaging. During the pandemic, there was a significant increase in demand for packaged food and beverages, which led to a surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions, including sustainable labels. However, the pandemic also disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials and disruptions in production processes, which impacted the supply of sustainable labeling materials. The pandemic also had an impact on consumer behavior, with many consumers becoming more aware of the environmental impact of products and packaging. As a result, there was an increased demand for sustainable products and packaging, including sustainable labels. This trend is expected to continue in the post-pandemic era as well, driving the growth of the global sustainable labels market during the period in analysis.

Global Sustainable Labels Market – By Material Type

By material type, the global sustainable labels market is bifurcated into Plastic and Paper segments. The paper material segment holds a higher share in the global sustainable labels market, as paper is a renewable and biodegradable material that is widely available, making it an eco-friendly choice for sustainable labels. Paper is also easy to print on and offers a high-quality printing surface, making it a versatile option for labels used in various industries. Moreover, paper-based labels are easy to recycle, which further enhances their sustainability credentials. This is particularly important given the increasing demand for sustainable products and packaging across industries. The paper material segment is also expected to continue to grow due to advancements in technology and production processes that have enabled the development of innovative paper-based label solutions, such as paper-based pressure-sensitive adhesives, which offer excellent adhesion and high quality printing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global sustainable labels market include Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., UPM Raflatac, Multi-Color Corporation, 3M Company, Innovia Films Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lintec Corporation, Mondi Group, Dunmore Corporation, Reflex Labels Ltd., Green Bay Packaging Inc., and Fuji Seal International Inc. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Sustainable Labels Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Sustainable Labels Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In March 2023 - Avery Dennison Corp., a US-based leading provider of labeling and packaging materials across the globe, launched a new sustainable labeling solution called CleanFlake. It is a pressure-sensitive label specifically designed for PET packaging. CleanFlake is also designed to cleanly separate from the PET bottle during the recycling process, making it easier to recycle and reuse the materials.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Material Type, Label Type, Printing Technology, End Use, Region Key Players Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., UPM Raflatac, Multi-Color Corporation, 3M Company, Innovia Films Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lintec Corporation, Mondi Group, Dunmore Corporation, Reflex Labels Ltd., Green Bay Packaging Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc.

By Material Type

Plastic

Paper

By Label Type

Pressure Sensitive Labels (PSL)

Shrink Labels

Stretch Labels

Wet Glue Labels

By Printing Technology

Flexography

Digital

Gravure

Screen

Offset

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Clothing & Apparels

Chemicals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







