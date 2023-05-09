Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,981 in the last 365 days.

MDC reports hunters harvested 41,970 birds during spring turkey season

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows turkey hunters checked 41,970 birds during Missouri’s 2023 regular spring turkey season, April 17 through May 7. Top regular season harvest counties were Franklin with 973 birds harvested, Callaway with 801, and Osage with 792.

Young turkey hunters also harvested 2,566 turkeys over the youth weekend, April 1 and 2, bringing the overall 2023 spring turkey harvest to 44,536 – the highest harvest total since 2016.

“Stable, though still lower than the ideal, hatches each of the past three years and excellent spring turkey hunting weather likely contributed to this year’s higher harvest total,” said MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley. “The 2023 harvest was 23-percent higher compared to 2022 and it was 19-percent higher than the average over the previous five years.”

Last year, young turkey hunters harvested 2,894 turkeys over the spring youth season and hunters harvested 33,359 during the regular spring season for a 2022 spring season total harvest of 36,253.

Get more information on this year’s spring turkey harvest numbers by county at https://extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

See more information on turkey harvest numbers for past seasons online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-reports/turkey-harvest-summaries-past-seasons.

For more information about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

You just read:

MDC reports hunters harvested 41,970 birds during spring turkey season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more