IT Solutions Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Acropolis Technology Group

Top-tier provider of Managed IT, Managed Security and Application Development services in the Mid-Atlantic region expands its geographic footprint into the Midwestern United States

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Solutions Consulting, LLC, a top-tier provider of Managed IT, Managed Security, and Application Development services in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today the acquisition of Acropolis Technology Group, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in St. Louis. The joining of these firms strengthens IT Solutions' ability to deliver process-driven and customer-centric IT support to more businesses while expanding its geographic footprint into the Midwestern United States.

This acquisition, the company's sixth acquisition and second in seven months, enables IT Solutions to leverage Acropolis' expertise in managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services while empowering both Acropolis and IT Solutions in their continued pursuit of exceptional client support.

"Acropolis joins the list of market-leading MSPs we've acquired as part of our continuous effort to expand regionally and enhance the overall customer experience," commented IT Solutions' CEO, Garrett Graney. "Acropolis' leadership has built a well-disciplined operation with a tenured, high-skilled team. This merger increases our capacity to support midwestern-based SMBs that acknowledge a trusted MSP is best for their IT needs."

"The combination of Acropolis and IT Solutions creates an unparalleled opportunity for market leadership in the MSP industry," said Tracy Butler, CEO of Acropolis. "Our goal has always been to provide our customers, partners, and employees with exceptional service and opportunities. We believe partnering with IT Solutions will benefit our stakeholders now and over time."

IT Solutions' latest acquisition is part of a growing national trend of consolidation across the MSP landscape. MSPs are joining forces to overcome pervasive cyber threats, scale to meet burgeoning support needs despite staffing shortages, and deliver superior business outcomes for clients facing increasingly competitive markets.

IT Solutions intends to continue pursuing well-positioned MSPs across the eastern and midwestern regions as it expands its national footprint. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

About Acropolis

Acropolis Technology Group is a leading IT service provider specializing in cybersecurity, managed IT services, and cloud hosting. Acropolis was the first IT company in St. Louis, MO to establish Virtual Chief Information Officers (vCIOs) and dedicated Proactive Service Teams. Small Business Monthly recognized Acropolis Technology Group as the "Best of Business" for three consecutive years, with company accolades ranging from Best in Cyber Security to Best in Customer Service. Visit http://www.acropolistech.com to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed services provider focusing on proactive and strategic support for small and mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 by Ted Swanson and headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, ITS partners with clients to align technology with business goals, secure data and networks, and improve processes through tailored, innovative solutions. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT services, ITS offers cybersecurity, cloud, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit http://www.itsolutions-inc.com.

