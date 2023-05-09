Lexar Announces The Lexar® FLY microSDXC™ UHS-I Card for drones and action cameras

Reliable performance for drones and action cameras that allows users to quickly capture, play back, and transfer media files, including Full-HD and 4K UHD, with write speeds up to 90MB/s

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Features:

Reliable performance designed specifically for drone and action cameras

Quickly captures, plays back, and transfers media files, including Full-HD and 4K UHD*, with write speeds up to 90MB/s**

UHD*, with write speeds up to 90MB/s** Delivers read speeds up to 160MB/s** for quick offloads

Up to 256GB to capture more aerial footage

Designed for durability, even in harsh conditions***

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the Lexar® FLY microSDXC™ UHS-I Card.

Designed for drone and action camera photography enthusiasts, the Lexar® FLY microSDXC™ UHS-I Card lets users quickly capture and transfer high-quality media files, including Full-HD and 4K UHD* video with speeds up to 160MB/s read and up to 90MB/s write**.

This card is also rated Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30), giving users the stable write speed performance they need to ensure smooth and efficient recording so dropped frames are a thing of the past. And, with up to 256GB capacity, drone enthusiasts can stay airborne, capturing more aerial footage on one card.

"Specifically made to endure the elements during drone and action-cam photography, the Lexar® FLY microSDXC™ Card is the perfect choice for adventurers, content creators, and drone enthusiasts," said Joey Lopez, Director, Brand Marketing. "With capacity options up to 256GB, users will have plenty of storage space to capture all their adventures, explorations, competitions, and more."

The Lexar® FLY microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $28.99 for 256GB, $17.99 for 128GB, and $13.99 for 64GB.

*4K UHD video: based on 64GB and above only.

**Up to 160MB/s read transfer, write speeds up to 90MB/s. Engineered with advanced technology to reach read/write speed beyond UHS-I 104MB/s specification. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary. Read/write speed full performance achieved only when paired with Lexar Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader or Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader marked with Rev B. For more information, please contact Lexar Technical Support.

***Shockproof: Shock resistant (200G [1961.33m/sec^2] 3ms, 150G [1471.00m/sec^2] 10ms, from X.Y.Z, 3 directions/3 times each).

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, solid-state drives and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar products undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with thousands of different cameras and digital devices to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit http://www.lexar.com

About Longsys

Longsys – a leader in consumer NAND flash applications, is committed to supporting Lexar in its quest to reach new achievements in high-performance, quality and reliability while maintaining its position as a leading global brand in memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drivers for retail and OEM customers.

