Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market to exceed USD 6.0 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.0%: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2021 and is likely to surpass USD 6 Bn by 2031.



Introduction of single-use/disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices and portable devices in the next few years is projected to augment market growth. Recent market trends indicate emerging popularity of portable, single-use NPWT in home care settings.

Get the Recently Updated Report on the Global Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1718

Surge in R&D activities to enhance the efficacy of NPWT in the management of chronic and acute wounds is anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities for companies in the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices industry. Conventional NPWT devices have gained widespread adoption due to cost-effectiveness for the patients and the benefit of reduced hospitalization. For instance, usage of portable conventional devices has increased to treat severe wound exudates. Based on product type, the conventional NPWT devices segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Utilization of NPWT Devices in Hospitals & Clinics: Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. Surge in adoption of NPWT devices in hospitals and clinics is ascribed to significant number of patients suffering from chronic and acute wounds in these settings. Utilization of NPWT devices reduces hospital stay, promotes faster recovery, and accelerates healing time. Advancement in split-thickness skin grafting for wound healing is likely to increase options for hospitalized patients.



Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. Surge in adoption of NPWT devices in hospitals and clinics is ascribed to significant number of patients suffering from chronic and acute wounds in these settings. Utilization of NPWT devices reduces hospital stay, promotes faster recovery, and accelerates healing time. Advancement in split-thickness skin grafting for wound healing is likely to increase options for hospitalized patients. Rise in Applications of Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) in Diabetic Foot Ulcers: NPWT has proven to be effective wound care strategy in patients with diabetic foot ulcers in terms of high wound closure rates and faster wound healing. NPWT is indicated as a key adjunct therapy for treating foot wounds in individuals with diabetes mellitus.



NPWT has proven to be effective wound care strategy in patients with diabetic foot ulcers in terms of high wound closure rates and faster wound healing. NPWT is indicated as a key adjunct therapy for treating foot wounds in individuals with diabetes mellitus. Constant updates in guidelines in several countries pertaining to management of diabetic foot diseases are encouraging technological advancements in NPWT devices. For instance, the International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF) revised evidence-based guidelines for the management of diabetic foot ulcers. Rapidly increasing adoption of NPWT in the treatment of complex wounds in developed countries is likely to offer substantial opportunities for companies in the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices industry. Rise in prevalence of diabetic foot ulceration among the geriatrics is expected to accelerate market growth.



Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Key Drivers

Steady rise in number of patients suffering from complex wounds is a key factor anticipated to drive the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market. Complex wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous insufficiency ulcers, pressure ulcers, and skin grafts are difficult to manage as these are at high risk of non-healing.



Surge in prevalence of diabetes, especially in low-and middle-income countries in the next few years, is anticipated to encourage R&D in non-invasive wound therapy for the management of diabetic foot ulcers. Diabetic foot ulcers are a significant risk factor for lower extremity amputations in patients with diabetes. Thus, high burden of diabetic foot ulcer treatment in diabetics is likely to boost usage of negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices in the near future. As per The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) statistics, amputation in people with diabetes is 10–20 times more prevalent than in people without diabetes.



The global negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is also driven by continuous advancements in wound management systems such as in adhesive dressings and vacuum-assisted closure techniques/technology



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America constituted leading market share of about 39% in 2021. The U.S. led the market in the region in the same year. Considerable rate of adoption of products by the elderly patient population, especially to treat surgical wounds and diabetic foot ulcers, is expected to propel the market in North America in the near future. Early adoption of technologically-advanced devices for the treatment/management of chronic and acute wound in the U.S. is anticipated to fuel the market.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. High prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to drive demand for NPWT devices in the region.



Competition Landscape

The business landscape is consolidated, with small number of players accounting for the leading market share in 2021.

Prominent companies in the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices industry are:

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Cardinal Heath

DeRoyal

Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.

Medela Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Paul Hartmann

Lohmann & Rauscher

Talley Group Ltd.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy this Report Now @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1718<ype=S

Product Type

Single-use NPWT Devices

Conventional NPWT Devices

Application

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Homecare Settings



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com