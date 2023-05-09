Renowned Miami Chef Raymond Li has Been Named Mundial SmartKnives™ Ambassador

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundial SmartKnives™ announced acclaimed Miami Chef Raymond Li as a Mundial SmartKnives™ Ambassador. Also, Chef Li will be Mundial SmartKnives' special guest at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago (Booth 3254 – South Building) where he will be hosting live demos of the entire Mundial SmartKnives™ ecosystem and will be available for photos and interviews. Mundial SmartKnives™ is the pioneer culinary tech company that has started a revolution with a service that provides kitchen managers with absolute controls over knives purchasing, using, sharpening, and availability 24/7.

Chef Raymond Li, born and raised in Miami, of Chinese, Colombian, and Cuban descent, has been recognized by his passionate, avant-garde, and precise approach to Modern Asian cuisine. Li's reputation as a trailblazer in the culinary world, backed by his impressive resume that includes working in some of the best kitchens in Miami and training under renowned chefs Jean-Georges and Corey Lee, makes him the perfect fit for this partnership.

"Mundial SmartKnives™ is proud to partner with Chef Raymond Li, whose resilience, commitment to excellence and innovation in the kitchen is second to none," said Michael Ceitlin, CEO of Mundial SmartKnives™. "Through our collaboration other chefs and kitchen managers will be exposed to the advantages and benefits of adhering to this breakthrough technology that ensures high-quality sharp knives available in the kitchen 24/7."

Chef Raymond Li was one of the first Chefs in Miami to see Mundial SmartKnives™ in action and immediately asked to try it. "The moment these guys presented me this new technology, I knew right away this would change the dynamics of my kitchen. Food prep/knife cuts are at another level, there's virtual no waste of time and materials," says Chef Li. "These knives feel amazing, stay sharp longer and gives the kitchen team the confidence to get the job done right the first time."

Chef Li makes a strong prediction about the future of Mundial SmartKnives™. "I have no doubt that Mundial SmartKnives will revolutionize the way kitchens operate, because it gives everyone more control and flexibility in their operations. The high-quality knives and smart sharpener will help chefs create dishes that are not only delicious but also visually stunning. I'm excited to be part of this groundbreaking partnership."

