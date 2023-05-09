RBB Chairman Nominated for With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Award

Arnold Reichman Nominated for Small Board Trustee of the Year

The RBB Fund Complex ("RBB"), a pioneer of the independent series trust, is proud to announce that Arnold Reichman, Chairman of the Board, has been nominated for Small Board Trustee of the Year by With Intelligence for its Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2023. Reichman has led the RBB Board since 2005 and is the architect for its vision and unique positioning within the marketplace – specifically being the only multiple series trust completely independent of any bank sponsor or service provider. In addition to being a low-cost provider, RBB's rapidly expanding ETF platform is highly responsive to current marketplace trends, including conversions (mutual funds to ETFs; separately managed accounts to ETFs; limited partnerships to mutual funds), as well as overseeing launches of several ETFs utilizing the various semi-transparent ETF wrappers.

"Arnie's nomination is well deserved! His vision of an independent structure uniquely positions RBB, better protecting shareholders and our advisers," said Steven Plump, RBB's CEO and President. "We are excited that his innovative contributions to the industry, through RBB, are being honored."

Now in their 30th year, the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards recognize the best business leaders, innovators, product development experts, fund directors and fund performers. In addition to Reichman's nomination, several other managers on the RBB platform were nominated for their 2022 achievements, including the following:

Fund Innovation of the Year – F/m Investments – Single Bond ETF Suite

PR Campaign of the Year – F/m Investments with Lyceus Group

Alternative Mutual Fund of the Year – Abbey Capital Futures Strategy Fund (ABYIX)

Newcomer ETF issuer of the year – F/m Investments

"It's an honor to be recognized by With Intelligence for consideration as Small Board Trustee of the Year," said Arnold Reichman. "We pride ourselves that our success, and our advisers' success [F/m and Abbey Capital] is being noticed as leaders by the industry. None of these achievements would be possible without the effort put forth by our incredible independent board."

With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Award 2023 winners will be announced on June 15th in New York City.

About The RBB Fund Complex

The RBB Fund, Inc. and The RBB Fund Trust together are a turnkey ETF and mutual fund solution that permits an investment adviser to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts most responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $21 billion in assets, supporting 13 separate investment advisers, over 20 unaffiliated sub-advisers, and over 50 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com.

