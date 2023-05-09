CATMEDIA Founder and CEO Recognized among Peach State's Top Female Leaders

Catherine Downey has been selected as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2023.

TUCKER, Ga., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA founder and CEO Catherine Downey was recently recognized among The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2023 by Women We Admire in their most recent listing.

The Top 50 list was compiled based on a methodical review of women executives and leaders across the area. It includes women from Kohl's, Deloitte, and University of Georgia.

"It really is a true honor to be on a list with so many strong and successful women," says Downey.

Downey's exceptional experience and continued dedication has been recognized through this and numerous other recognitions, including her feature among Atlanta magazine's 500 most powerful leaders each of the past five years.

Women We Admire Recognizes, Informs, and Inspires

Women We Admire is a membership organization comprised of over 1,200 of the most accomplished women leaders in business, law, consulting, education, non-profit as well as other industries.

They are a provider of news and information about today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other industries that covers a variety of topics with the goal of recognizing the achievements of outstanding women. They also aim to inspire others to aim high and to continue towards their full potential.

Women We Admire, and its affiliates, has a reach of over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

About CATMEDIA

CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and leadership training. As a national leader that works with highly regulated clients, breaks down complex issues, and effectively communicates to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

