88% of Consumers Plan to Celebrate Mother's Day, 79% Father's Day, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new survey insights on consumer shopping and celebration plans for upcoming holidays, including Mother's Day and Father's Day. While a greater number of consumers plan to celebrate Mother's Day than Father's Day, more consumers plan to buy gifts for Father's Day, with gift cards topping the list.



Consumer Sentiment Findings:

More consumers plan to celebrate Mother's Day than Father's Day. Nearly 9 in 10 consumers (88%) say they will celebrate Mother's Day, compared to 79% for Father's Day. Besides gift giving, the top celebration plans for Mother's Day include attending or hosting parties (31%), going out for food / drinks (30%), and cooking / baking (23%). Father's Day plans include grilling or barbecuing (42%), cooking / baking (34%), and going out for food / drinks (27%).

Nearly 9 in 10 consumers (88%) say they will celebrate Mother's Day, compared to 79% for Father's Day. Three-quarters of moms prefer to celebrate with family time – compared to half of dads. For Mother's Day, 74% of moms (and those who identify as mother figures) said they would like to celebrate with quality time with family, compared to 51% of dads (and father figures) who said the same. Only 11% of moms and 7% of dads said they preferred alone time to celebrate their respective holiday.

More consumers plan to buy gifts for Father's Day than Mother's Day. 57% of Father's Day celebrators plan to purchase gifts, compared to 52% for Mother's Day.

Gift cards will account for more than one-third of all gifts. While flowers and plants are the most popular gift choice for Mother's Day (44% of celebrators), gift cards are a close second at 38% of consumers. For Father's Day, gift cards top the list, with 35% planning to buy.

Alcohol is nearly twice as likely to be purchased for Father's Day than Mother's Day. 27% of celebrators plan to purchase alcoholic beverages for Father's Day, compared to 14% of Mother's Day celebrators. Among those planning to buy alcohol for Father's Day, the top choices are beer (61% planning to buy), spirits (37%), and wine (33%). For Mother's Day, the top choices are wine (58%), beer (36%), and champagne (25%).

Around one-third expect inflation to impact their holiday celebrations and shopping. 34% of Mother's Day celebrators expect rising prices to impact their plans, compared to 32% for Father's Day. To save money, consumers say they will buy items on sale (43% of Mother's Day and 42% of Father's Day celebrators), use more coupons (21% Mother's Day, 23% Father's Day), and prepare budget-friendly foods (19% Mother's Day, 22% Father's Day). For both holidays, 32% of celebrators said they will not take any cost-saving measures.



The 2023 Q2 Holiday Intentions survey was fielded to 2,650 consumers in April 2023.

The 2023 Q2 Holiday Intentions survey was fielded to 2,650 consumers in April 2023.

