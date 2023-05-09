Ontario Government Announces Renewal of OHBA Job Ready Program

Toronto, ON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development, announced the reinvestment into the OHBA Job Ready Program at the OHBA Industry Leaders' Dinner on Monday, April 24. This funding, provided by the provincial government through the Ontario Skills Development Fund, will provide in-demand residential construction training to a new cohort of unemployed and underemployed job seekers to shrink the skilled trades gap in the province.

The funding will allow the program to build upon its previous success. The first year of the program recruited entry-level employees as well as employers in the construction industry. The employers committed a willingness to mentor and train a new generation of workers, with the program offering engaging financial incentives to employers. The second year placed an increased number of employees, built out additional training opportunities, and provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to set them up for success on the job site.

The program's third year is expected to grow to include two weeks of virtual transferable skills training plus a four-week practical in-person construction training program offering hands-on experience before heading to the job site. After participants have completed their training, they will be matched with employers to work in their area of interest and receive wraparound support throughout their work placement. This year's program aims to cater to a variety of job titles in the residential construction industry, from general labour/trades work to roles in decor centers, customer care, and more. At the end of their placement, jobseekers will receive a certificate of completion to market to potential employers.

"By 2027, the construction industry will need to hire approximately 72,000 workers in Ontario to replace those expected to retire. And with an estimated 1.5 million additional homes needed by 2030, the OHBA Job Ready Program will help fill this critical gap and provide new workers with a strong training foundation for a fruitful career in homebuilding," said McNaughton. "Preparing people for a career in the home building industry gives them a shot at lucrative professions such as general carpenter, construction labourer, drywaller, flooring installer, cabinet maker, or painter."

"This significant reinvestment in the OHBA Job Ready Program will allow us to build on the foundational success of the program, expanding employee and employer service offerings, ultimately working to shrink the gap in Ontario's skilled trade shortage," said Sajida Jiwani, COO of the OHBA. Our sector is poised and ready to mentor the next generation of workers, ensuring the sustainability of the new home residential construction and renovation industry for years to come."

For more information, visit the OHBA Job Ready Program website https://www.ohbajobready.ca/

###

About the Ontario Home Builders' Association: The Ontario Home Builders' Association is the voice of the building, land development and professional renovation industry in Ontario. It is a voluntary association whose primary goal is to positively impact provincial legislative, regulatory and tax policies that affect the industry. The OHBA Job Ready Program was launched in 2021 to help fill the construction skills gap in Ontario and provide the industry with well-trained entry-level workers.

Emma Maynard Ontario Home Builders' Association 4165785800 emaynard@ohba.ca