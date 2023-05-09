Appfire Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

Recognized for exceptional company culture and a people-first approach

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual setting.

Appfire's portfolio helps teams tackle their biggest challenges by breaking down silos, boosting productivity, modernizing their technology stacks, and adding value to the platforms they already have, such as Atlassian, Salesforce, Microsoft, and monday.com. The company's mission to make work flow is supported by its drive to effectively solve customer problems.

"We are honored to be included in Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for 2023," said Appfire CEO and Co-Founder, Randall Ward. "Appfire has always led with a people-first mindset in all facets of our business and we firmly believe that great people build great businesses. It's rewarding to know our philosophy is unwavering and that our employees feel supported and empowered in their roles at the company."

Today, Appfire has more than 700 employees across 26 distributed locations around the world. In conjunction with Appfire's efforts to drive productivity and value for its customers through technology, Appfire is dedicated to bettering the communities in which it operates through its focus on philanthropy. Giving back and empowering employees to participate in these opportunities is an integral part of Appfire's business and a key element of its brand. This includes a longstanding commitment to Pledge 1% , where Appfire has grown its program to include all four pledge types - product, profit, equity, and employee time - and the launch of its corporate social responsibility program, Appfire Town , designed to bring its community together to generate a strong social impact.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, Microsoft, and monday.com, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

