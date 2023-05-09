Physicians CME Conference Founder Leonard Perlmutter to Teach Yoga Science Practices Proven Effective in Clinical Study to Reduce Burnout and Stress

Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), founder and curriculum developer of the American Meditation Institute and a living link in the world's oldest health and wisdom tradition, will present his comprehensive program of clinically proven practices that reduce stress and burnout at the upcoming 12th annual Physicians CME Conference for Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Entitled "The Heart and Science of Yoga," this 34 CME retreat, accredited by the American Medical Association, will be held October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont, and is open to physicians, PAs, NPs, residents and healthcare executives.

AVERILL PARK, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), founder and curriculum developer of the American Meditation Institute and a living link in the world's oldest health and wisdom tradition, will present his comprehensive program of clinically proven practices that reduce stress and burnout at the upcoming 12th annual Physicians CME Conference for Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Entitled The Heart and Science of Yoga this 34 CME retreat, accredited by the American Medical Association, will be held October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont, and is open to physicians, PAs, NPs, residents and healthcare executives.

In December of 2022, "Lifestyle Medicine," the premier international publication of applied lifestyle medicine, published the results of a five-year, peer-reviewed clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of Leonard Perlmutter's annual Physician Conference curriculum. The findings included the following positive, life-enhancing, health-promoting changes: Burnout was reduced 23.3%, Secondary Traumatic Stress was reduced 19.9%, and Compassion Satisfaction was increased by 11.2%.

Mr. Perlmutter is a noted educator, philosopher, and author of the award-winning books "The Heart and Science of Yoga"® and "YOUR CONSCIENCE," as well as the "Transformation" journal. Leonard has presented elements of his peer-reviewed proprietary curriculum at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, numerous medical schools, Kaiser Permanente, the Commonwealth Club of California, the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and The New York Times Yoga Forum with Dean Ornish MD. Perlmutter's 45 years of personal study and teaching of Yoga Science and Psychology have prepared him to provide medical professionals a complete set of practical tools to relieve physician stress and burnout, enhance problem solving capacities, and achieve healthier life-work balance.

Acknowledging the current crisis in medicine, conference director Leonard Perlmutter states that, "Each of us is the architect of our own lives, and we determine our destiny. Now, physicians and other healthcare providers have the opportunity to learn clinically proven strategies to reduce their burnout and stress, while increasing their compassion and creativity, and strengthening their decision-making capacity."

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive experience for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Lecture topics will include AMI Meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, easy-gentle yoga, Yoga psychology, epigenetics and neuroplasticity, resilience, how to use the chakra system as a diagnostic tool, mind function optimization, principles of Ayurveda, plant-based nutrition, and lymph system detoxification. In addition to AMI founder and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter, other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, co-founder and faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine, and Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee.

According to conference alumnus and General Surgeon Lorenz Iannarone MD, "This is a phenomenal conference! Leonard is an excellent teacher, and now an ongoing friend. This experience was so enlightening in comparison to the usual medical conferences which are packed with data, but often not that useful. This teaching has actually changed my life!!! "

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of meditation as holistic mind/body medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.

