Warehouse Order Picking Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 15,604.15 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.84% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Warehouse Order Picking Market By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Solutions (Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking, And Paper-Based), By Application (E-Commerce, Construction, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Warehouse Order Picking Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 7,455.63 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15,604.15 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.84% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Warehouse Order Picking? How big is the Warehouse Order Picking Industry?

Report Overview:

The warehouse order picking industry deals with services, products, and tools that are required to select and pick or retrieve products in a warehouse inventory with the end goal of meeting customer orders. The process is known as order picking or picking and packing.

The market comprises different technologies and techniques that are employed to carry out the process in large or small warehouses. It also includes deployments of software and other web-based programs that assist in managing inventory along with efficient and accurate order fulfillment. In recent years, the demand for advanced warehouse order picking systems and services has increased rapidly and is projected to continue the same trend in the coming years. However, it also faces certain growth restrictions and challenges which the industry players have to overcome in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/warehouse-order-picking-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 198+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology





Global Warehouse Order Picking Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

The global warehouse order picking market is expected to grow due to the rising business complexities and the increasing demand for automated systems that allow corporations to execute business operations with minimum to no error. The latest warehouse order picking systems are highly motorized and require minimal human assistance.

The accuracy rate of robotic systems is higher than humans. This means that companies can not only improve their business operations but also have more human resources for other crucial tasks. Furthermore, customer expectations in modern times have increased. They expect timely and accurate delivery of the products. With the assistance of modern-day technologies along with human resources, certain companies such as e-commerce are now able to meet customer demand in 1 or 2 days. Moreover, the growing importance given to the optimization of warehouse space by industry giants has led to higher research & development to encourage the launch of better and improved versions of warehouse order picking tools.

Restraints:

However, the global warehouse order picking industry also deals with several growth restraints and one of the primary concerns is the high cost of tools, especially the more advanced systems. This greatly restricts the adoption of the technology for smaller players that work on limited budgets. Additionally, the technological complexities associated with operating automated order picking tools lead to higher resistance against adoption amongst human resources. The tools may not be highly efficient in countries that lack the necessary infrastructural constraints such as warehouse space, transportation infrastructure, and access to skilled labor.

Opportunities & Challenges:

The growing adoption of automation and robotics provides growth opportunities while the high cost of the tools could challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/warehouse-order-picking-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7,455.63 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15,604.15 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.84% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Locus Robotics, Kion Group AG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Vanderlande Industries BV, Dematic Corporation, Bastian Solutions LLC, KNAPP AG, Mecalux SA, SSI Schaefer AG, 6 River Systems, Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Geek+ Inc., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, I.D. Systems, Inc., System Logistics Spa, Magazino GmbH, Flexcon Company, Inc., IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., InVia Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., and RightHand Robotics, Inc. Key Segment By Deployment, By Solutions, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Warehouse Order Picking Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global warehouse order picking market is segmented based on deployment, solutions, application, and region.

Based on deployment, the global market segments are cloud and on-premise. During the forecast period, the industry is expected to witness the highest growth in the cloud segment as companies are including more toward cloud-based systems.

One of the primary benefits of using cloud-oriented warehouse order picking systems is the scalability of the tools. Businesses can increase or decrease the consumption level depending on business needs and requirements. This ensures that the companies do not spend more than required on technology. Furthermore, in cloud-based systems, facilities such as updates and maintenance are managed by vendors thus freeing more resources from the client that can be used on other productive tasks. As of 2019, 6 River Systems, a leading player in the industry, amassed a revenue of USD 30 million.

Based on solutions, the global warehouse order picking industry segments are barcode scanning/RFID picking, and paper-based. In 2022, the largest market share holder was the barcode scanning/RFID picking segment. RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. These tools are highly beneficial in improving the accuracy and efficiency of order fulfillment.

The barcode scanning picking systems make use of mobile devices to scan barcodes placed on an object. The scanner reads the code and correctly identifies the product. RFIC tracking is conducted through RFID readers and trackers and both systems are highly efficient. With the rising complexities in businesses and the large volumes of products that are delivered every day, the demand for automated versions of the order picking system is expected to rise. In 2020, Amazon spent nearly 42 billion on technology and content.

Based on application, the global market segments are e-commerce, construction, retail, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and others.

The global Warehouse Order Picking market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment

By Solutions

Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking

Paper-Based

By Application

E-Commerce

Construction

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others



Browse the full "Warehouse Order Picking Market By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Solutions (Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking, and Paper-Based), By Application (E-Commerce, Construction, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/warehouse-order-picking-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Warehouse Order Picking market include -

Locus Robotics

Kion Group AG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Vanderlande Industries BV

Dematic Corporation

Bastian Solutions LLC

KNAPP AG

Mecalux SA

SSI Schaefer AG

6 River Systems Inc.

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Geek+ Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

I.D. Systems Inc.

System Logistics Spa

Magazino GmbH

Flexcon Company Inc.

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics Inc.

InVia Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange Pte. Ltd.

RightHand Robotics Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Warehouse Order Picking market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.84% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Warehouse Order Picking market size was valued at around US$ 7,455.63 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15,604.15 million by 2030.

The warehouse order picking market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising application in the e-commerce segment.

Based on application segmentation, e-commerce was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on deployment segmentation, the cloud was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/warehouse-order-picking-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Warehouse Order Picking industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Warehouse Order Picking Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Warehouse Order Picking Industry?

What segments does the Warehouse Order Picking Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Warehouse Order Picking Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment, By Solutions, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7175



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global warehouse order picking market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada could emerge as the largest revenue generators mainly due to the presence of some of the largest end-user verticals in these countries. Additionally, there are several world-renowned manufacturers of highly advanced warehouse order picking tools that are catering to the needs of clients across the globe. The increasing investment toward research & development and the rising launch of new tools could act as additional drivers for the regional market.

In Asia-Pacific, the e-commerce segment along with the transportation & logistics industry could be a major growth propeller. Countries such as China and India are witnessing tremendous growth in the regional e-commerce sector as the population and disposable income continues to rise.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, Combilift, a leading player in the industry, announced the launch of Aisle Master-OP (AME-OP) which is a first-of-its-kind and electric-power tool that provides the benefits of an order picked and narrow aisle articulated forklift for several warehouse applications

In January 2022, Logidot and Smart Warehousing and Logistics Systems (SWALOS), University of Bath announces collaboration to develop new technology for improving warehouse operations

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/warehouse-order-picking-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?