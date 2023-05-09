Point of Care Ultrasound Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | GE Healthcare, Koninklije Philips, Mindray, Siemens

Point of Care Ultrasound Market1

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of Care Ultrasound Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Siemens Healthcare, Analogic, B. Braun, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklije Philips, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Esaote SpA.



Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) is a type of medical imaging that is performed by a healthcare professional at the patient's bedside, rather than in a dedicated imaging department. POCUS uses portable ultrasound machines that are designed to be used in a variety of clinical settings, including emergency rooms, intensive care units, and outpatient clinics.



POCUS can provide real-time images of the body's internal structures, allowing healthcare providers to make quick and accurate diagnoses without the need for more invasive procedures. It is commonly used to evaluate the heart, lungs, abdomen, and blood vessels, and can be used to guide certain medical procedures such as the placement of a central venous catheter or the drainage of fluid from the chest or abdomen.



POCUS is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare settings due to its portability, ease of use, and ability to quickly provide diagnostic information. It is also generally considered to be safe and non-invasive, making it an attractive alternative to more traditional imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans.



Point of Care Ultrasound Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Point of Care Ultrasound research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Point of Care Ultrasound industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Point of Care Ultrasound which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Point of Care Ultrasound market is shown below:

By Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices



By Application: Emergency Facilities, Cardiology, Gynecology, Oncology Surgery, Urology, Vascular Surgery



By Portability: Trolley-based Devices, Hand-held Devices



By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Services, Maternity Centers/ Nursing Homes



Important years considered in the Point of Care Ultrasound study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Point of Care Ultrasound Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Point of Care Ultrasound Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Point of Care Ultrasound in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Point of Care Ultrasound market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Point of Care Ultrasound market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



