Hard Rock Hotel Maldives: Love All, Sustain All
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives plays an important part in assisting to protect the natural beauty of its islands through the preservation of precious ecosystems.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is the second resort located in the CROSSROADS Maldives leisure destination, to attain the prestigious Green Globe certification. Along with its Green Globe certified neighbour, SAii Lagoon, the Hard Rock Hotel recognizes that the intrinsic value of the Maldives as a world class tourism destination, lies in the island nation’s delicate ecosystem and strength of its local communities.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives plays an important part in assisting to protect and enhance the natural beauty of its islands through the preservation of precious ecosystems. In collaboration with the hotel’s dedicated Marine Discovery Center, the Hard Rock Hotel invites its guests to participate in various educational programs, including coral propagation and marine awareness talks and presentations.
From arrival at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, guests are offered to slip into sustainability, by sliding out of their shoes and into a pair of Green Flip-Flops. Plastic flip-flops are one of the main types of plastic floating in the Indian Ocean. When Hard Rock Hotel Maldives opened in 2019, the aim was for nobody ever to see Hard Rock Hotel Maldives flip-flops floating in the ocean. Thus, the concept of green flip-flops was introduced.
Green Flip-Flops are 100% biodegradable and made from soybeans and sugar cane and will dissolve in the soil in a matter of months and become a fertilizer for the plants. So, from arrival, guests fit straight into the sustainable tourism style, which continues into their resort accommodation.
In-room amenities include a 100% biodegradable toothbrush, shaving kit and comb all made of wood. The shampoo, shower gel, and conditioner are all provided from ceramic dispensers, so not mini plastic bottles going into the waste-stream. Wet bags for swimwear are made from upcycled used umbrella fabrics, not plastic. The drinking water, both still and sparkling is produced onsite, not imported in single use plastic bottles. And guests can also choose how often they need linen changed to help reduce the overuse of detergents.
While all these sustainable tourism practices are becoming the international standard, many of these initiatives are unknown in the local community. To help boost awareness and set the next generation on the best course, Hard Rock Hotel invites local school student to visit and engage in a variety of educational sessions and tours in collaboration with the Marina Retail team. This proactive education is seen as guaranteeing a future population with strong environmental consciousness, deeply invested in protecting their precious marine-based communities.
To see Hard Rock International’s Sustainability Report visit: Fifty Years Forward
