Root & Vine Vending is Coming to Central Florida Providing Healthy Alternatives to Conventional Junk Food Vending

Our vending machines are state of the art!

Our goal is to place machines throughout Central FL and improve the health and well-being of people in a time crunch or with no alternative.

SANFORD, FL, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Root & Vine Vending is coming to Central Florida! Located in north Orlando, the company is an ardent advocate of healthier vending solutions and is very excited to pioneer a movement for healthier vending across the Central Florida region.

Everyone has seen the statistics on increasing rates of childhood and adult obesity rates. The good news is that change is coming. Schools are providing more nutritious meals and more and more businesses are looking at healthy vending as an addition to their Corporate Wellness Program. This is where Root & Vine Vending comes in with healthier snack and drink options. The healthy vending machine can even be placed next to the traditional snack and drink machines or the junk food machines can be completely replaced with the healthier option.

Many companies have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, Corporate Wellness Programs as a means to help lower rising healthcare costs and promote a healthier, more productive work force. Eating a healthy, balanced diet has many benefits for the overall health of employees including increased energy and work productivity — even fewer sick days. Everyone knows and understands that a healthier diet can also help to prevent health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes.

In a day and age where nearly everyone is trying to improve at least one aspect of their eating habits, healthier options and their availability is key! From the customer that wants the all-natural, organic products to the customer that simply needs help with portion control or cutting back on sugar, Root & Vine Vending aims to serve the community by offering both healthier and convenient options.

With over 1,100 healthy drink, snack and meal products to choose from, people all around Central Florida will soon be enjoying easy access to delicious items that are:

Organic

Low-calorie, portion-controlled

Low-fat

Kosher

Gluten-free

Low-carb

All natural

Zero sugar

Representatives from Root & Vine recently traveled to a snowy wonderland in Utah....yes, SNOW (*gasp* for the true Floridians)…for intense training to better serve the Central Florida community. In Utah, the company's representatives learned the best practices for vending machine operations, maintenance, troubleshooting, product sourcing and more. The vision is to have a fleet of machines offering healthier snack and drink alternatives up and down the I-4 corridor.

Contact Root & Vine Vending with any questions at hello@rootvinevending.com.

To support our woman-owned, small business startup focused on healthier living, please donate to any of the 3 below campaigns:

1. https://www.gofundme.com/f/small-business-startup-for-healthy-snack-vending

2. https://ifundwomen.com/projects/root-vine-vending-healthy-snack-options

3. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/woman-owned-startup-for-healthy-snack-vending