Zeeve Partners with Polygon Labs, Becoming a Key Infrastructure Provider, and Implementation Partner for Polygon Supernets

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Zeeve, a top-tier Web3 Infrastructure as a Service platform compliant with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type2, and GDPR standards, has joined forces with Polygon Labs to serve as a key infrastructure provider and implementation partner for Polygon Supernets. This aims to simplify the deployment and management of app-chains on Polygon Supernets, making it easier for businesses and developers to launch their own Blockchain along with the necessary infrastructure like explorer, wallet, faucet, etc. in no time.



In simple terms, Supernets let projects and enterprises create highly scalable Layer3 blockchain networks that fit their specific blockspace requirements while inheriting the security and integrity of the Polygon PoS and Ethereum mainnet. Supernet’s strong points, including customizable virtual machines, compliance implementation choices, native gas tokens, and custom fee structures, make it an ideal platform for developers to build on.

With this integration and implementation support, Zeeve is expanding the benefits of its dependable enterprise-grade infrastructure stack to all those seeking to harness Polygon Supernets for their dApp, along with 24k+ developers and 100+ institutions already on the Zeeve platform.

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Zeeve Inc. as a Supernets Implementation Partner. Zeeve's strong capabilities in enterprise-grade AppChain deployments and dedication to innovation and excellence resonate well with our values at Polygon. Working together, we aim to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient Supernets AppChains infrastructure solutions while striving to enhance our services for our clients. This partnership enables us to offer various services, including implementing, deploying, and maintaining Supernets AppChains, focusing on meeting our client's needs and promoting adopting AppChains technologies responsibly and sustainably," said Sunny Kaiwar, Sr. Solution Architect, Head of Implementation Partners.

“We're thrilled to join forces with Polygon Labs and become an integral part of the Supernets partners eco-system,” said Dr Ravi Chamria co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. "With Supernets, developers can build blockchains customized for their dApp, keeping in mind their workloads and required services. And with Zeeve’s automated no-code deployment architecture helping you with 1-click bootstrapping of nodes, you can focus on Go-to-market and user strategies while we manage the underlying infrastructure.”

Zeeve's comprehensive support for Polygon Supernets offers numerous advantages, including:

Migration assistance (6.X to 8.X) and compatibility with new Supernets versions (8.X)

Secure RPC API endpoints to connect with Supernets. Smart contracts, validator allow listing, Block explorer, and indexer support for Supernet networks.

Native cross-chain bridge plugin support, flexible autoscaling, load balancing, and disaster recovery of nodes

Associated infrastructure components including explorer, wallet and faucet

Advanced monitoring system for machines, blockchain networks, and smart contracts management

Marketplace for Supernet validators, In-depth configuration support for tokenomics and asset management

“Supernets give you the flexibility of Permissioned blockchains along with the security and decentralization inherent in a public blockchain,” said Ghan Vashishtha co-founder and CTO of Zeeve. “Working with Zeeve makes the development, deployment, and maintenance of Supernet-based networks a breeze. Taking advantage of Polygon Supernets’ features on Zeeve, developers can efficiently build enterprise-grade dApps across diverse sectors such as DeFi, gaming, entertainment, and more. Our commitment to optimizing developer workflows ultimately leads to a superior user experience on a broader scale.”

To bring Web3 to the masses, it's crucial to simplify blockchain development while ensuring scalability and app-specific customization. Polygon Supernet represents a substantial advancement toward achieving this goal, and Zeeve is playing a vital role in its implementation. Zeeve's battle-tested infrastructure stack, coupled with its team of world-class blockchain experts and a proven track record of deploying over 4,000+ nodes across 40+ protocols, positions them as a valuable contributor to the Web3 ecosystem.

About Zeeve:

Zeeve is the leading Institutional staking and Web3 infrastructure provider in the world. Zeeve provides enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure, including full nodes and staking infrastructure for 40+ Blockchain protocols. Zeeve’s robust and reliable Web3 infrastructure platform has won the trust of thousands of web3 startups and investors across geographies. With 24,000+ developers, 100+ large enterprises, and 4,000+ nodes, Zeeve is the preferred developer and staking infrastructure provider for all the popular Blockchain protocols.

Contact Zeeve by emailing success@zeeve.io or visiting www.zeeve.io to learn how Zeeve’s web3 infrastructure services can help you kickstart or accelerate your web3 journey.

