Wheat Gluten Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2023-2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins and Rising Consumer Health Consciousness

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the wheat gluten market, taking into account the latest trends, drivers, and challenges influencing the industry's growth. The research predicts that the global wheat gluten market will continue to expand over the next decade, driven primarily by the growing demand for wheat gluten in the food and beverage industry. The report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The key growth drivers identified in the report include the increasing demand for wheat gluten as a protein source, the rise in consumer health consciousness, and the growth of the vegan and vegetarian food market. The report also highlights some of the challenges faced by the industry, such as the high cost of production and the availability of alternative protein sources.

The following is an overview of the wheat gluten industry by segment, end-user, and region:

Segment:

The wheat gluten industry can be segmented based on its form, which includes powdered and liquid wheat gluten. Powdered wheat gluten is the most commonly used form and is used as an ingredient in bakery products, meat products, and pet food . Liquid wheat gluten is primarily used in the beverage industry, where it is added to beer and other alcoholic beverages to improve their foam stability.

End-user:

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of wheat gluten, accounting for more than 90% of the global demand. Within the food and beverage industry, the major consumers of wheat gluten are the bakery and confectionery, meat, and dairy industries. Wheat gluten is also used as a functional ingredient in processed foods, such as ready-to-eat meals and snacks. The animal feed industry is another significant end-user of wheat gluten, primarily used as a protein supplement in animal feed. Wheat gluten is also used in the cosmetics and personal care industries as a binding agent, emulsifier, and stabilizer.

Region:

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of wheat gluten, accounting for more than 50% of the global demand. China is the largest market for wheat gluten in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea. The increasing demand for convenience foods and the growth of the population are the major drivers of the market in the region. North America and Europe are also significant markets for wheat gluten, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based proteins and the rise in consumer health consciousness.

According to the report, the top 10 largest manufacturers in the wheat gluten market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Tereos S.A., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Roquette Frères, Manildra Group, Meelunie B.V., CropEnergies AG, Permolex Ltd., and Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape, including the key players' market shares, profiles, and strategies.

