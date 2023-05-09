Global Frequency Control and Timing Industry Seeing Shifting Growth Markets in 2023 and Beyond
For Immediate Release — New York City, NY, May 9, 2023
Dedalus Consulting (www.dedalusconsulting.com) has recently published Frequency Control Components - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors, the completely updated 13th edition of Dedalus’ in-depth research on the global frequency control components industry.
The world market for timing products continues to be one of the most fiercely competitive electronic components markets. There is increased pressure from low-cost suppliers as well as pressure from competing technologies in both high-frequency and low tolerance applications.
In 2022, the total global market for frequency control and timing devices surpassed $14.2 billion across all products. The driving force behind the growth of the timing market is the growth of high-frequency applications, growing SOC (system-on-a-chip) architectures, the push for multiple levels of connectivity in IoT (internet of things) applications and new technologies, and the continued need for interconnectivity with legacy technologies.
The 2023 report analyses these current trends and, in addition to quartz-based, MEMS ands and SAW components, the expanded and revised coverage now includes individual sections on: clock ICs, real time clocks (RTCs), Phased Locked Loops (PLLs), frequency synthesizers, and RF filters.
Based on the company’s 20-year history of covering the frequency control and timing industry, the report’s scope includes consumption value and forecasts by year in over 20 regions/countries and 20 end-user industries (e.g., automotive, aerospace, automation, and energy). Data is presented from 2022-2028 by year with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimate year, and 2028 as the forecast year. Data is broken down by country, end-user industry and applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, as well as supplier sales and market share.
With background research on over 150 companies, the report also includes extensive information on the competitive environment including in-depth coverage of supplier sales by product and region. This comprehensive 700-page report has over 1,000 data tables and data visualizations.
As technology continues to advance and new applications emerge, the market for frequency control components will remain a key area of innovation and development.
About Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting is a privately owned and independently operated market research publisher and consultancy.
Our research focuses on both emerging and mature markets in high-technology sectors, including tooling and machining, advanced materials, frequency control and timing, surge and circuit protection, energy and renewables, life sciences, and next generation computing. Research is continually updated through a methodology that is based on primary interviews with market participants, including manufacturers, end-users, research institutions, distribution channel representatives and service providers.
Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to private equity and investment banking institutions to academic research organizations engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced technology products and services.
