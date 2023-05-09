Industrial Plastics Market Size to Hit Around USD 128.8 Billion by 2032 at a Growing CAGR of 4.8% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Industrial Plastics Market- insightSLICE

Technological advancements have played a significant role in driving the adoption of industrial plastic.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Plastics Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global industrial plastic market size was estimated to be US$ 80.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 128.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Industrial plastic refers to a wide range of plastic materials that are used in industrial applications, such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation. These materials include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, among others. They are known for their durability, strength, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and impact. They are also lightweight and easy to fabricate, which makes them ideal for use in a variety of industrial settings.

Growth driving factors of Global Industrial Plastics Market

Industrial plastic is a versatile material that is widely used in various industrial and commercial applications due to its strength, durability, lightweight and cost-effectiveness properties. Its ability to withstand harsh environments and heavy usage, makes it an ideal choice for industries that require equipment and parts that can withstand wear and tear, such as transportation and construction. The lightweight nature of industrial plastic makes it easier and less expensive to manufacture and install, reducing overall costs for manufacturers and industries.

Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of industrial plastic is driven by the fact that it is relatively inexpensive to produce, and it requires less energy and resources to manufacture than other materials. The durability and strength of industrial plastic also makes it a cost-effective choice for manufacturers, as it reduces the need for frequent replacements and repairs. Furthermore, being eco-friendly and fully recyclable, it also helps to reduce waste and carbon footprint. All these properties makes industrial plastic an attractive and cost-effective option for many industries, and this is driving the adoption and usage of industrial plastic globally.

Government regulations is another factor driving the adoption of industrial plastic and it is doing so in a number of different ways. Environmental regulations, for example, have led to a shift towards the use of industrial plastic in certain applications, as it is considered more sustainable than other materials. Many governments are implementing regulations and policies that promote the use of recycled plastic, in order to reduce waste and decrease the environmental impact of plastic production. Additionally, some governments have implemented regulations that prohibit the use of certain materials, such as plastic bags or straws, in an effort to reduce plastic waste and pollution.

Another way government regulations are driving the adoption of industrial plastic is through safety and health regulations. Many industries such as food and medical industries are required to use plastic materials that meet certain standards for hygiene and safety. The regulations require the use of industrial plastic that is non-toxic, heat-resistant, and can be easily cleaned to prevent bacterial growth.

Technological advancements have played a significant role in driving the adoption of industrial plastic. With the development of new and advanced manufacturing techniques, manufacturers are now able to produce industrial plastic with improved properties, such as increased strength, durability, and flexibility. This has made industrial plastic more versatile and suitable for use in a wider range of applications.

One example of a technological advancement that has driven the adoption of industrial plastic is the development of 3D printing technology. This technology allows manufacturers to create complex and intricate parts and components using industrial plastic, which is not possible with traditional manufacturing methods.

Another example is the development of bioplastics. Bioplastics are made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane, and are considered more sustainable than traditional plastics. As a result, the use of bioplastics is increasing in industrial applications, such as packaging and transportation.

The leading market segments of Global Industrial Plastics Market

Polyamide is the largest segment in the global industrial plastic market because of its high demand in various industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics. Polyamide, also known as nylon, is known for its high strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals, making it a suitable choice for use in a wide range of applications such as gears, bearings, and other mechanical parts.

At application level, the Automotive and Transportation segment is the largest in the Industrial Plastic Market as it is widely used in the production of cars, buses, trains, and airplanes. The use of Industrial plastic in these industries allows manufacturers to reduce the weight of vehicles, which improves fuel efficiency and emissions. The durability and lightness of the plastic make it an ideal choice for transportation equipment that is subjected to high levels of stress and wear and tear. Additionally, the increasing trend of electric vehicles also drives the demand for industrial plastic as it is a more environmentally friendly and weight-efficient alternative to metal.

While at the regional level the North America, specifically the United States, is the largest segment in the global industrial plastic market due to the presence of a large number of industrial manufacturers, including automotive, construction, and packaging industries. The U.S. has a strong manufacturing base, which drives the demand for industrial plastic in the country. Additionally, the U.S. government's support for the manufacturing industry, through policies and regulations, also contributes to the high adoption rate of industrial plastic in the country. Additionally, the U.S has a high demand for industrial plastic in the construction and packaging industries, which also contributes to the overall market growth in the region.

The key players of the Global Industrial Plastics Market are:

Arkema Inc., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Engineering, Plastics Corporation, SABIC, Solvay SA, Teijin Limited, Victrex plc and Others.

Global Industrial Plastics Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Polyphenylene Ether

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

• PEEK

• Polyamide

• Polysulfone (PSU)

• Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

• Liquid Crystal Polymers

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Polyetherimide

• Polycarbonate

• Others

By Application

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

