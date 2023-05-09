Flushable Wipes Market Size Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 8.5 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Flushable Wipes Market - insightSLICE

The increasing focus on personal hygiene and sanitation is driving the demand for flushable wipes.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their daily lives, which is driving the demand for flushable wipes.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Flushable Wipes Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, application, type, distribution channel, material, and competitive landscape.

The global flushable wipes market size was estimated to be US$ 4.66 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Flushable wipes are moistened, disposable wipes that are designed to be flushed down the toilet after use. They are typically used as a more effective and convenient alternative to traditional toilet paper for cleaning oneself after using the toilet. Flushable wipes are available in various types and sizes, and may be marketed for various purposes, such as personal hygiene, baby care, or household cleaning.

Flushable wipes are made from a variety of materials, such as cotton, viscose, and polyester, and are often infused with cleansing agents, such as aloe vera, chamomile, or vitamin E, to provide additional benefits. Some flushable wipes are also made from biodegradable materials, which are designed to break down more easily in water and have a reduced environmental impact. However, there has been some controversy surrounding the flushability of wipes and the impact they may have on sewage systems, and it is important for consumers to follow manufacturers' instructions and to only flush wipes that are labeled as "flushable".

Growth driving factors of Global Flushable Wipes Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Rising awareness of hygiene and sanitation:

The increasing focus on personal hygiene and sanitation is driving the demand for flushable wipes. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their daily lives, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for personal hygiene products, including flushable wipes, has increased significantly.

Convenience offered by flushable wipes:

Flushable wipes provide a convenient alternative to traditional methods of cleaning, such as toilet paper, which may not always be effective. Wipes are easy to use and can help users feel cleaner and fresher. The convenience offered by flushable wipes has led to their increasing adoption in various industries, such as healthcare and hospitality. For example, hospitals and healthcare facilities often use flushable wipes to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in patient rooms and bathrooms.

Increasing demand for personal care products:

Flushable wipes are a popular personal care product that offers convenience and hygiene benefits. As the demand for personal care products continues to grow, flushable wipes are expected to experience increased demand. Flushable wipes are expected to play a significant role in personal care products market growth.

Growing adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials:

Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are seeking products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. Flushable wipes made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity due to their reduced environmental impact. Some companies in the flushable wipes market, such as Suominen Corporation, are investing in research and development to produce eco-friendly flushable wipes made from biodegradable materials. This trend is expected to drive market growth as more consumers become environmentally conscious.

The leading market segments of Global Flushable Wipes Market

Based on type, the wet wipes segment is the largest in the flushable wipes market. This is primarily due to the convenience and versatility offered by wet wipes for various applications, including personal hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting. Wet wipes are pre-moistened and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as wiping down surfaces, cleaning up spills, and refreshing the skin. Moreover, wet wipes are more effective in cleaning and disinfecting compared to dry wipes, which do not have any liquid or solution.

While the dry wipes segment also contributes to the growth of the flushable wipes market, it is relatively smaller in size compared to the wet wipes segment. Dry wipes are primarily used for dusting, polishing, and wiping surfaces, but they may not be as effective in cleaning and disinfecting as wet wipes. However, there is a growing demand for dry wipes that are made from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, which is expected to drive the growth of this segment. Overall, the convenience and effectiveness of wet wipes are driving the growth of the flushable wipes market, which is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest markets, driven by the increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation, convenience, and the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable materials. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing adoption of western hygiene practices and rising demand for personal care products, while the Middle East and Africa region is relatively small, but experiencing growth due to increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation in urban areas.

South America is a growing market, driven by the same factors as other regions, but facing challenges such as economic instability and lack of infrastructure. Despite these regional differences, the flushable wipes market is expected to continue growing globally due to increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation, as well as the convenience and effectiveness offered by flushable wipes.

The key players of the Global Flushable Wipes Market are:

Albaad Massuot (Israel), Alimed (US), Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (US), Beiersdorf (Germany), Diamond Wipes International (US), Edgewell Personal Care (US), Essity (Sweden), Farlin (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Nice-Pak Products (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Rockline Industries (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Unicharm Corporation (Japan) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application

• Personal Care

• Cosmetic

• Medical

• Others

Based on Type

• Dry Wipes

• Wet Wipes

Based on Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Based on Material

• Cellulose-based

• Cotton-based

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

