Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Trending Growth Drivers 2023 | Expected to Grow $71.93 Billion at a 27.3% of CAGR by 2032

The global buy now pay later market size was estimated to be US$ 6.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 71.93 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.3%.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global buy now pay later market size was estimated to be US$ 6.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 71.93 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.3%. Buy now pay later is a type of financing option that allows customers to purchase items or services and defer payment until a later date. The idea is to provide customers with a flexible way to pay for their purchases, without having to pay upfront. This type of financing is usually offered by retailers or credit providers, who partner with financial institutions to offer this service to their customers.

The customer is provided with a line of credit, and they can make purchases up to the limit of the line of credit. The customer then repays the amount borrowed in installment payments over a specified period of time, which is usually at an agreed interest rate. This type of financing can be a good option for customers who want to make a large purchase but do not have the funds available at the time of purchase. However, it is important for customers to be aware of the interest rate and any fees associated with the financing, as it can add significant costs to the purchase if not managed properly.

Growth driving factors of Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growth of e-commerce and online shopping:

The growth of e-commerce has created a huge demand for buy now pay later financing options. Retailers are looking for ways to make the purchasing process more convenient and accessible for their customers, and buy now pay later financing provides a flexible payment option that helps customers manage their finances and make their purchases more manageable. This trend is expected to continue as e-commerce continues to grow and more people shift their shopping habits online.

Rising demand for flexible payment options and alternative lending:

With the rise of consumer debt levels, many people are looking for alternative financing options that allow them to manage their finances more effectively. Buy now pay later financing provides a flexible payment option that enables customers to pay for their purchases in installments, without having to pay upfront. This type of financing is becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to make their purchases more manageable and avoid taking on more debt.

Increase in consumer debt and spending:

The rise in consumer debt levels is driving demand for buy now pay later financing, as people look for ways to manage their finances more effectively. Additionally, the increase in consumer spending is also driving demand for buy now pay later financing, as people look for ways to make their purchases more manageable. This trend is expected to continue as consumer debt levels continue to rise and spending remains strong.

Expansion of market reach through partnerships and technology innovations:

Buy now pay later providers are partnering with merchants and financial institutions to expand their market reach and offer their services to a wider audience. Additionally, the development of innovative technologies, such as mobile applications, is making it easier for customers to access and use buy now pay later financing. These factors are contributing to the growth and popularity of buy now pay later financing, and are expected to continue driving demand in the coming years.

Growing acceptance of alternative lending options:

With the rise of consumer debt levels, many people are looking for alternative lending options that allow them to manage their finances more effectively. Buy now pay later financing provides a flexible payment option that enables customers to pay for their purchases in installments, without having to pay upfront. This type of financing is becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to make their purchases more manageable and avoid taking on more debt.

Growing demand for subscription-based models:

The growing popularity of subscription-based models, such as monthly deliveries of household essentials, is driving demand for buy now pay later financing. Customers are looking for flexible payment options that allow them to make their purchases more manageable and avoid taking on more debt, and buy now pay later financing provides a convenient way to pay for these recurring expenses. This trend is expected to continue as more people adopt subscription-based models for their household and personal needs.

The leading market segments of Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

Based on channel, the online channel segment is the largest in the buy now pay later market, due to the growth of e-commerce and online shopping. The rise of e-commerce has created a huge demand for buy now pay later financing options, as retailers are looking for ways to make the purchasing process more convenient and accessible for their customers. Buy now pay later financing provides a flexible payment option that helps customers manage their finances and make their purchases more manageable, and the growth of e-commerce is driving demand for this type of financing.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment is the largest in the buy now pay later market, due to the advantages that large enterprises have over small and medium enterprises. Large enterprises have the resources and infrastructure to offer more comprehensive buy now pay later financing options, which can provide customers with a more flexible payment option and better overall financing experience. Additionally, large enterprises are able to leverage their existing customer base and brand recognition to drive demand for their buy now pay later financing options, which can give them a competitive advantage over smaller enterprises.

Geographically, North America is the largest region in the global buy now pay later market, due to the high adoption of buy now pay later financing options in the region. The high level of consumer spending in North America and the rise of e-commerce have created a huge demand for buy now pay later financing options, as customers are looking for ways to make their purchases more manageable and avoid taking on more debt. Additionally, the region is home to several large enterprises that are offering buy now pay later financing options, which is contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

The key trend in the North American buy now pay later market is the expansion of market reach through partnerships and technology innovations. Buy now pay later providers are partnering with merchants and financial institutions to expand their market reach and offer their services to a wider audience, and the development of innovative technologies, such as mobile applications, is making it easier for customers to access and use buy now pay later financing. These factors are contributing to the growth and popularity of buy now pay later financing in North America, and are expected to continue driving demand in the coming years. Additionally, the growing demand for subscription-based models and the rise of consumer debt levels are also contributing to the growth of the buy now pay later market in North America.

The key players of the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market are: Affirm, Inc., Afterpay, Klarna Inc., LatitudePay, Openpay, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Perpay Inc., Quadpay, Inc., Sezzle, Splitit, and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Channel

• Online

• POS

Based on Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Based on End-Users

• Consumer Electronics

• Fashion & Garment

• Healthcare

• Leisure & Entertainment

• Retail

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

