Mortgage Lending Market : Players Ally, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas, China Zheshang Bank, Roostify

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Lending Market by Type of Mortgage Loan (Conventional Mortgage Loans, Jumbo Loans, Government-insured Mortgage Loans, Others), by Mortgage Loan Terms (30-year Mortgage, 20-year Mortgage, 15-year Mortgage, Others), by Interest Rate (Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan, Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan), by Provider (Primary Mortgage Lender, Secondary Mortgage Lender): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global mortgage lending market was valued at $11,487.23 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $27,509.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the mortgage lending market forecast. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the mortgage lending market outlook.

Segment review

The mortgage lending market is segmented into type of mortgage loan, mortgage loan term, interest rate, provider, and region.

By type of mortgage loan, the market is differentiated into conventional mortgage loans, jumbo loans, government-insured mortgage loans and others. Depending on mortgage loan term, it is fragmented into 30-year mortgage, 20-year mortgage, 15-year mortgage and others.

The interest rate segment is divided into fixed-rate mortgage loan, adjustable-rate mortgage loan.

The provider segment is segregated into primary mortgage lender and secondary mortgage lender.

The primary mortgage lender is further segmented into banks, credit unions, NBFC’s and others. The NBFC’s is further segregated in online and offline. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global mortgage lending market include Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mortgage lending industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mortgage lending market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mortgage lending market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing mortgage lending market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mortgage lending market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

