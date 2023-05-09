Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in research activities on preclinical research, antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries are key factors driving antibody-drug conjugates market

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

The Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.

Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Includes:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

