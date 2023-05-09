AfriKin Intuition - an Otherworldly Experience Where Music, Art & Culture Collide Featuring Iniko, Danay Suárez & Myoka
An unforgettable evening of art and innovation on Miami Beach to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month on June 2nd with trusted, new AI, AfriKin IntuitionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AfriKin’s cutting-edge approach to the arts has revolutionized the way people in South Florida experience the arts, allowing them to connect with artists on a deeper level. With Iniko [they/them], Danay Suárez, Fùnké and Myoka leading the charge on Friday, June 2nd, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, AfriKin Intuition will be a one-of-a-kind concert curated to “break down walls like Jericho crumble.”
Iniko [they/them], with their massive viral smashes “The King's Affirmation" and "Jericho” and over 1.2 million followers and 17+ million Spotify streams, are coming off their sold-out Cosmic Lounge tour.
Iniko is one of New York's most celestial new voices on the indie soul scene. A gifted songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist of Afro-Jamaican descent, Iniko leads an alternative soul revolution. They rose to fame with their massive viral smash “The King's Affirmation,” which started as an Acapella freestyle. Today, it garnered millions in streams, and tens of millions in views. Their sound is an amalgam of many music styles that leaves one's palette fresh and wanting to hear more. Inspired by a plethora of music, as well as the unknown, Iniko is sure to bridge the gap between dimensions.
They are supported by Afro-Cuban Danay Suárez, a young Cuban singer and songwriter born in Havana in 1985. With hits like “Yo Aprendi” and her new EP, “CAMBIO,” her great versatility and ability to move between Jazz, Hip Hop and the traditional genres of Cuban music have positioned her not only as one of the most elegant and unique of her generation but as the representative of female Cuban Hip Hop with one of the most intelligent lyrics and one of the most exquisite voices.
Also featured on this amazing roster is the Sonic Griot Fùnké from New Orleans. Conjured from the watery crossroads of the Mississippi and Wolf River, Fùnké blends a hypnotic brew of Ancestral, Deep, Afro-House, Broken Beat and Global Soul. A Memphis native and Bulbancha-based, Fùnké sees the dance floor as a sacred container that holds everything from the joys to the woes and uses the healing power of music as a vehicle to move people out of their minds and into their spirits.
And from the shores of Jamaica, also featured is Myoka, a woman of musical greatness and excellence in the field of the performing arts. She is a recording artist, a songwriter, dancer, video director, actress and entertainer, for all areas as it relates to the arts. Her writing skills display a woman who possesses an enormous amount of creativity and one classified as a visionary.
Experience what all the buzz is about. Iniko said, “I know what is to come. I know that I will and have already been condemned. I know there are those who look at me and grimace because of who I am. I know I will and do make many people uncomfortable. I know my existence disrupts the norm. It always has.” As their lyric says: “I’m the missing link of this illusion. I am not really here, I’m an intrusion” "because I have been told countless times that who I am and how I am does not exist."
Come dance under the energy of the full moon and experience the power of AfriKin Intuition. Get tickets now and let's go higher together! “I don’t need gravity, I just need growth…– Iniko”
Get Tickets: https://afrikin-intuition.eventbrite.com
Advanced Tickets $45 more at the door
AfriKin Intuition - The Trusted New AI Concert
at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
June 2nd, Open Hours: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
@afrikinnation
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1zSS2CZVEw
About AfriKin
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, AfriKin creates cultural connections through masterful artistry and meaningful conversations. The term AfriKin is the fusion of two words -- Africa and kinship. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships.
About Caribbean American Heritage Month
Caribbean American Heritage Month was established to create and disseminate knowledge about the contributions of Caribbean people to the United States. The music of the Caribbean reflects the multi-cultural influences that have shaped the Caribbean and African people. The Caribbean people brought music, such as bachata, cadence rampa, calypso, chutney, compas (kompa), cumbia, dancehall, filmi, Latin trap, méringue, merengue, parang, ragga, rapso, reggae, salsa, and zouk, which has a profound impact on U.S. popular culture.
