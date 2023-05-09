Graphene Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2028 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing research and development activities and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries are some key factors driving market

Graphene Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

According to Emergen Market, the Graphene Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Graphene market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Graphene Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Graphene Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

The report further divides the Graphene market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Graphene market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Graphene Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Graphene market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Graphene with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

