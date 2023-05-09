Manufactured Housing Market Changing Trends towards Affordable Housing at a CAGR of 6.5% to Forecast 2027

Technological advancements such as computer aided design & manufacturing and 3D printing & construction robotics is expected to boost the demand.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufactured housing, also known as mobile homes or trailers, are homes that are built in a factory and transported to a permanent location for installation. These homes are typically constructed using lightweight materials and are designed to be easily transportable. The global manufactured housing market was pegged at $27.18 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $38.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in government spending on residential construction, rapid growth in global population and urbanization, and surge in cost of residential construction drive the growth of the global manufactured housing market. Moreover, availability of mortgage loans supplements the market. However, varying prices of raw materials and dearth of skilled workforce hamper the market. On the contrary, innovative technological developments would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global manufactured housing market is categorized on the basis of number of sections, location, application, and geography. Based on number of sections, the market is segmented into single section, double section, and multi-section. The double section segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. In addition, the segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Prolonged lockdown across various countries has caused disruption in supply chain and international trade and completely ceased new construction activities.

• However, as governments announced relaxation in lockdown measures, the market is expected to gain momentum soon.

Based on application, the market is classified into residential and non- residential. On the basis of location, the market is divided into private property and MH communities. The private property segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the MH communities segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global manufactured housing industry is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Are:

The global manufactured housing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Cavco Industries Inc., Nobility Homes Inc., Wigo Group, Omar Park Homes Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Q Prefab OÜ, Skyline Champion Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and The Commodore Corporation.