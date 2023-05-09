Human Capital Management Market 2021 Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast -Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc.,

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing integration of Robot Process Automation with HR solutions and rising demand for cloud-based business models & talent mobility for workforce planning

Human Capital Management Market Size – USD 18.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace.

Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for implementation and maintenance services as a result of increasing deployment of HCM solutions.

Cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as organizations are shifting rapidly towards cloud-based deployment models to manage large data efficiently and remotely.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic HCM solution providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SumTotal Systems, Inc., and Kronos Incorporated.

The objective of the Global Human Capital Management Market research report is to describe the crucial segment and competition in Medical Devices industry. It helps in making essential business decisions by having complete insights of Human Capital Management market as well as by conducting in-depth analysis of different segments. This research report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach because it presents the market overview and growth assessment with its historical as well as futuristic data for the user.

Emergen Research has segmented global Human Capital Management (HCM) on the basis of offering, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Payroll Management

Workforce Management

Talent Management

Applicant Tracking System

Core HR

HR Analytics

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Education

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Human Capital Management Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Human Capital Management industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

