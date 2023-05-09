Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2030

Global collagen peptide and gelatin market was estimated at $4.55 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collagens are the key structural proteins that ensure the cohesion, elasticity, and regeneration of all the connective tissues, such as skin, tendon, ligament, cartilage, and bone. Collagens are composed of large triple helix chains of amino acids, and these large triple helix chains are not soluble. Some of the applications include collagen casings, medical materials, and sponges for burns. When collagens are partially hydrolyzed, gelatins are formed. In this process, collagen triple helices are broken down into individual strands. This molecular structure is soluble in hot water and jellifies when cooled. Further, hydrolysis of these gelatins lead to the formation of peptides.

In this process, the individual strands of protein are broken down into small peptides of amino acids. These peptides are even soluble in cold water, easily digestible, and ready to be absorbed by human body.

The key market players analyzed in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market report include Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., GELITA AG, Holista Colltech Limited, GELNEX, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Collagen Solutions, Plc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

There has been a steep increase in demand for collagen peptide products and its supplements among consumers during the pandemic. Consumers are now looking forward to shifting to products that can provide them multidimensional support and long-term immunity. This factor has impacted the global collagen peptide and gelatin market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is analyzed across product type, source, application, and region.

Based on source, the bovine segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the food segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.