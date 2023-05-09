Container Homes Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Factors to Reach USD 73.07 Bn by 2025

Container Homes Market by Type

Container Homes Market to Garner $73,070.5 Million, by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global container homes market generated $44.76 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $73.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global container homes market is driven by technological advancements that have reduced the cost & time required for construction, along with simplifying the process of installation & relocation. Market growth is also supplemented by the rise in government initiatives that promote green building concept for resource efficiency.

Download sample copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5181

However, the high possibility of corrosion in homes constructed with old containers and large investment in HVAC systems hamper market growth. Nonetheless, the dearth of housing units in developing countries and increasing focus towards affordable housing structures is poised to create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

By container type, the old/scrap container segment occupied more than three-fourths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. The segment is also poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to its easy availability and cheaper cost.

By architecture type, the duplex/bungalow segment generated more than one-third of the global revenue in 2017. It is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to a surge in demand for DIY style houses through multiple container blocks. However, the multistory building/apartments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to lack of abundance of housing units and surge in demand for new construction.

Enquire Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5181

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rapid urbanization, excellent economic growth, and less time & cost required for construction of container homes.

Top Players:

The key players analyzed in the report include Anderco Pvt Ltd., Giant Containers, Container Homes USA, Royal Wolf, HONOMOBO, Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., SG Blocks, Inc., Supertech Industries, Speed House Group of Companies., and Temohousing. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d2a153c236b7bfa4af173be46fd35bf

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1-800-792-5285
email us here

You just read:

Container Homes Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Factors to Reach USD 73.07 Bn by 2025

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1-800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Food Delivery Mobile Application Market by Leading Key Players Share and Industry Forecasts to 2030
Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market Know the Prominent Factors by PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Arizona Beverage Company
Drug Repurposing Market : Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth
View All Stories From This Author