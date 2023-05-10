Asia-Pacific Gained Highest Processed Poultry Meat Market Share

Processed poultry meat market generated $252.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $592.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the processed poultry meat in the developed markets, such as North America and Europe, would be largely supplemented by the booming food service industries.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumption of meat has increased significantly worldwide in the last decade especially in developed countries such as U.S. and U.K. Production of poultry meat has increased significantly owing to factory farming and animal agriculture. Pork, beef and goat are popular meat products among the consumers. Pork meat is rich in certain nutrients like thiamine and iron, but it is also high in cholesterol and saturated fat. Thus, rising obesity and obesity related health issue, consumers are now switching from pork, beef and goat meat to poultry meat. Affordable price and easy availability has further boosted the processed poultry meat demand. Processed and convenience food have gained a higher acceptance owing to changing lifestyle patterns and increasing disposable income of individuals. Together, all the aforementioned factors account for the substantial growth of the processed poultry meat market size.

Leading players of the global processed poultry meat market analyzed in the research include BRF S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Cherkizovo Group, Golden Valley Natural LLC., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Marfrig Global Foods S.A, NH Foods Ltd., Tyson Foods, Inc. and WH Group Limited.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global processed poultry meat market, as demand for processed poultry meat was decreased due to changes in eating pattern, high inclination toward eating animal-free food products, high price, and low production of poultry meat.

Also, meat producers and processors faced difficulties in harvesting and shipment of the products due to lockdown restrictions, disruptions in the supply chain, and low labor force.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global processed poultry meat market based product type, preservation type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the chicken segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including turkey, duck, and others.

Based on end user, the retail segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the food service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

