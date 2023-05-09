Mammography System Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing investments in the field of breast imaging and rising occurrences of breast cancer are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2,081.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –Growing awareness for early detection of breast cancer” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Mammography System Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report provides in-depth analysis of the variables influencing the growth of the industry as well as the Mammography System market. The advantages and disadvantages of the pandemic for the Mammography System business are covered in great length in the paper. Due to supply chain interruptions and economic unpredictability, the dynamics of the Mammography System business have shifted. The most significant geographic and market segmental effects of the pandemic are examined in the paper. In light of this, Emergen Research's report on the Mammography System Market is a comprehensive compilation of the most crucial market factors, including product offerings by key players, a wide range of applications for these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc.

The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for mammography system is experiencing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of breast cancer and the usage of mammogram in identifying masses/lesions and other abnormalities in the breasts. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market. Growing technological advancements and increased investments in the diagnosis of breast imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the mammography system market. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.

To get a sample copy of the global Mammography System market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/97

The global Mammography System market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Mammography System market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, digital mammography system (full-field digital mammography (FFDM) system), in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. It offers the advantage of magnification and adjustment of the images to pinpoint and precisely inspect the abnormalities. Further, the images can be transferred electronically to other physicians, radiologists, and breast surgeons, for analysis.

By usage, diagnosis is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic mammography finds use in the evaluation of a patient with a breast lump. Besides, diagnostic mammography may be performed post abnormal screening mammograms to assess the target area.

By end-users, diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite mammography system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.

North America contributed to the largest mammography system market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.

Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-system-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Analog Systems

Digital Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Screening

Diagnosis

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/97

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Pediatric Psoriasis Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pediatric-psoriasis-market-to-reach-usd-21-38-billion-by-2027-emergen-research-860862627.html

Mobility as a Service Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/14/2144252/0/en/Mobility-as-a-Service-Market-Size-Worth-USD-523-61-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Smart Water Management Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000016.000082259.html

3D Printing Metal Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3d-printing-metal-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-739-0-million-in-2027-increasing-application-of-3d-printing-owing-to-low-waste-and-cost-effective-manufacturing-processes-is-one-of-the-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-895773803.html

Photoacoustic Imaging Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/11/2191157/0/en/Photoacoustic-Imaging-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-175-8-Million-in-2027-Increasing-Investment-in-Healthcare-Infrastrcture-and-Rising-Prevalence-of-Cardiovascular-Diseases-and-Conditio.html

Decorative Concrete Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/02/16/2176381/0/en/Decorative-Concrete-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-26-99-Billion-in-2028-Growing-Trend-of-Remodeling-and-Renovation-to-Improve-Aesthetics-of-Structures-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the.html

plastic waste management market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000102.000082259.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.