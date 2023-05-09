Green Construction Market Size Latest Trends and Opportunities Worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in construction is one of the driving factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 264.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.0%, Market trends – Supportive legislative regulations. ” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Green Construction Market published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

The global Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The green construction market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. The need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and focus on ensuring buildings have environmental sustainability will foster market growth.

Green Construction is an innovative approach that is designed to reduce the impact of building construction on the environment while simultaneously promoting economic and social benefits. This market is growing rapidly, driven by several factors such as the increasing awareness of climate change and its consequences, the demand for energy-efficient buildings, and government regulations promoting green building practices.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/372

Key Points of Green Construction Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Green Construction market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Green Construction market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Green Construction market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Green Construction products is expected to drive the demand for Green Construction, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-construction-market

Leading Companies of the Green Construction Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.

The green roof segment is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast timeframe due to the rising global alert, which in turn fosters the demand for successful natural methods to eliminate the rising ambient heat.

The residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in emerging nations and a growing need for environmentally safe buildings are propelling the segmental growth. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also propel the adoption of the product.

The green construction market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies.

Based on Type, the Green Construction Market is segmented into:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Sq Meter; 2017-2027)

Exterior Products

Roofing

Windows

Siding

Doors

Interior Products

Insulation

Floorings

Solar Products

Building Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Sq Meter; 2017-2027)

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Institutional

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Sq Meter; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Green Construction market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Green Construction market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Green Construction Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Green Construction market.

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Green Construction Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Green Construction Market

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/372

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Head-up Display Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/05/2204431/0/en/Head-up-Display-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-72-Billion-in-2028-Increase-in-Number-of-Vehicles-on-Road-and-Rising-Focus-on-Driver-and-Vehicle-Occupant-Safety-are-Key-Factors-Driving-.html



Feldspar Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/17/2194952/0/en/Feldspar-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-1-10-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-in-Glass-and-Ceramic-Production-Applications-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html



Omega-3 PUFA Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omega-3-pufa-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-71-billion-in-2028-increasing-use-of-omega-3-pufa-as-a-vital-component-in-infant-formula-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-875747033.html



Liquid Fertilizer Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/20/2161615/0/en/Liquid-Fertilizer-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-3-07-Billion-by-2027-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Emergen-Research.html



Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/08/2207038/0/en/Molecular-Diagnostics-Point-of-Care-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-84-Billion-in-2027-Increasing-Prevalence-of-Infectious-Diseases-and-Rising-Demand-for-Diagnostics-Point-Of-Care-are-K.html



Hydrogen Generation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hydrogen-generation-market-to-reach-usd-306-88-billion-in-2030-emergen-research-301714363.html



Synthetic Leather Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synthetic-leather-market-size-to-reach-usd-80-20-billion-in-2028-increasing-awareness-regarding-the-safety-of-animals-and-the-environmental-pollution-due-to-leather-production-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-843709742.html



Bio-Isobutene Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bio-isobutene-market-to-reach-value-of-usd-34-68-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-from-automobile-and-aviation-sector-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-871543225.html



About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: Wound Care Market | cryotherapy market

Trending Title: Pharmacovigilance Market | SLAM Technology Market