False Eyelashes Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Ardell, Eylure, Kiss Products
False Eyelashes Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on False Eyelashes Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the False Eyelashes market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ardell (United States), Eylure (United Kingdom), Kiss Products (United States), Huda Beauty (United Arab Emirates), Velour Lashes (Canada), Shu Uemura (Japan), Lilly Lashes (United States), Tarte Cosmetics (United States), House of Lashes (United States), Esqido Lashes (Canada), Flutter Lashes (United States), Makeup Forever (France)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global False Eyelashes market to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global False Eyelashes Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Professional) by Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Flare Lashes, Individual Single Lashes) by Material (Human Hair, Mink Fur, Silk Fiber, Synthetic Fiber, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The False Eyelashes market size is estimated to increase by USD 1 Billion at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.5 Billion.
Definition:
False eyelashes are artificial lashes made from synthetic or natural materials that are attached to the natural eyelashes using adhesives.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of False Eyelashes Market: Strip Lashes, Individual Flare Lashes, Individual Single Lashes
Key Applications/end-users of False Eyelashes Market: Personal, Professional
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for personalized and unique beauty products
Market Drivers:
Increasing use of false eyelashes by celebrities and in the entertainment industry
Market Opportunities:
Rising demand for false eyelashes in the Asia-Pacific region due to the influence of Korean beauty trends
