AI in Insurance Market : Key Segments Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 | At a CAGR of 32.56%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End-user (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), by Application (Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis, Customer Profiling and Segmentation, Product and Policy Design, Underwriting and Claims Assessment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global ai in insurance market size was valued at $2.74 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $45.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.56% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, an increase in collaboration between insurance companies and AI & machine learning solution company positively impact the growth of the AI in insurance market.

Segment review

The AI in insurance market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, technology, enterprise size, end users, application, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

By technology, it is classified into machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs.

On the basis of end user, it is classified into life & health Insurance and property & casualty insurance.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud detection & credit analysis, customer profiling & segmentation, product & policy design, and underwriting & ai in insurance claims assessment.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in the AI in insurance market are Applied Systems, Cape Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Quantemplate, Salesforce, Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Shift Technology, SimpleFinance, Slice Insurance Technologies, Vertafore, Inc, Zego, and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai in insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai in insurance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ai in insurance market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global ai in insurance market opportunity.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ai in insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and ai in insurance market forecast strategies.

