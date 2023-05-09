The India Ceramic Tiles Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% And Reach $7,144.7 Million By 2027

The India ceramic tiles market is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian Ceramic Tiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing consumer preferences for aesthetically appealing spaces. Ceramic tiles have emerged as a preferred choice of flooring in both residential and commercial spaces due to their durability, easy maintenance and attractive designs.

Market Overview

The Indian Ceramic Tiles Market is segmented into Wall Tiles, Floor Tiles and Other Tiles on the basis of type. Wall tiles are estimated to occupy the largest market share in 2018 due to their high demand in residential and commercial spaces. Residential projects are the major demand drivers for wall tiles, as they are used in bathrooms, kitchens and balconies. Floor tiles are also in high demand due to their durability, slip-resistant properties and low maintenance costs.

The market is further segmented on the basis of installation type, which includes glazed and unglazed. Glazed tiles are expected to occupy the largest market share due to the availability of a wide range of designs and sizes.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian Ceramic Tiles Market is highly competitive, with a large number of local and international players. The major players in the market are Kajaria Ceramics, Asian Granito India Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Nitco Ltd., RAK Ceramics India Pvt. Ltd., Orient Bell Ltd., Johnson Tiles, and Simpolo Ceramics. These players are focusing on increasing the production capacity, product innovation, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Conclusion

