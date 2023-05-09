Investment platform and live marketplace expands for digital infrastructure, sustainability and ESG

Platform Global

This year also sees the launch of the Sustainability and ESG Forum at Platform Global underlining the fundamental importance aligning investment with the pursuit of green goals.” — Philip Low, chairman of Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Platform Markets Group is pleased to announce the second edition of Platform, a new annual transactional marketplace for investors in digital infrastructure, digital hubs and sustainable energy hosted at the Palais des Congrès Antibes, 3-5 September 2023.

Created and developed by people with a reputation for trust in delivering premium events with a high quality of service ethic, Platform offers a new and unique annual destination for investors, buyers, sellers and customers across the digital infrastructure fabric.

“As investment in digital infrastructure coupled with sustainability is forecast to grow exponentially over the next five years, Platform presents an understated, alternative premium annual marketplace for investors with the owners of infrastructure,” commented Gregory Gerot, managing director. “We are very excited to host this high-end transactional and networking meeting. Bienvenue! and welcome to the Côte D’Azur.”

Key participants will include PE, Alt, pension funds, banks, financiers and other institutional investors with the strategic and financial leadership of data centre colocation and cloud players, hyperscale platforms, companies investing in connected digital infrastructure, IX internet exchanges, terrestrial and space edge, fibre, towers, airborne solutions, blockchain, crypto exchanges, organizations and government agencies owning or promoting digital super parks and regions, sustainable energy investors, new energy resource and power platform developers, cable connectivity, site selection specialists, real estate advisors, law firms and professional intermediaries.

“As the market evolves, the ownership of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides influential content and a unique marketplace for players to transact,” said Philip Low, chairman of Platform. “This year also sees the launch of the Sustainability and ESG Forum at Platform Global underlining the fundamental importance aligning investment with the pursuit of green goals.”

“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform. “Platform has been developed by a team with more than 20-years experience in producing some of the best regarded events in the industry. This year is also exceptional with the launch of the new Council of Peers, recognizing achievements by people and companies in the sector.”

Hosted in the secluded French Riviera resort of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport.

Registration is now open offering a selection of tickets, and delegates will find a choice of more than 1,000 hotel rooms located within a short walking distance of the event venue in the heart of Antibes, and an extensive range of cafés and restaurants for unobtrusive meetings.

About Platform Markets Group

PMG has been established by an experienced team well known for delivering high end events, influential programmes, pre-eminent networking and quality production in the technology and finance sectors. The company focuses on enabling opportunities for transactions between investors, buyers and sellers across planet-scale digital infrastructure fabric.