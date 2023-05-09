Flavors and Fragrances Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027: Trends, Key Drivers And Competitive Landscape

Increase in use of natural fragrances in cosmetics and personal care products further augment the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food and introduction of new flavors fuel the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of new flavors, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities, and high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals fuel the global Flavors And Fragrances Market. On the other hand, allergies associated with artificial flavors, chemicals, and preservatives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, there is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. This factor has created multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The demand for clean label food ingredient is increasing. As the artificial flavors cause several mild as well as severe allergies, especially in children, parents mostly prefer to buy natural flavor foods & beverages. Hence there is growing number of manufacturers switching to both natural colors & flavors to avoid the problem associated with chemical reactions.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in the flavors and fragrance industry report includes Firmenich SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan International SA, Huabao International Holdings Limited, Kerry Group, PLC, Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Company Limited, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG and International Flavors &Fragrances, Inc.

Over the next five years, demand for natural flavors and fragranceis expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use natural fragrance cosmetic& personal care products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are anticipated to use natural fragrance ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their flavors and fragrance products.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global flavors and fragrances market. The market across the same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> By type, the flavors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout theFlavors and Fragrances Market forecast period.

--> By nature, the syntheticsegment led the global Flavors and Fragrances Market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

--> By application, the food & beveragessegment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

--> By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest flavors and fragrancemarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global flavors and fragrances market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. In composition, they are often more flexible than natural varieties, which are limited to florals, musk, and botanicals. They can be produced in a single molecule laboratory and blended with essential oils to produce an endless array of fragrances. These factors propel the growth of the segment. The natural segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027, due to rise in demand for clean label products globally.

